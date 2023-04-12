Zebaztian Kadestam Thrilled With Upcoming Match With Roberto Soldic 'This Is The Best Fight I Could Imagine'
While all the focus is on Soldic, the former ONE Welterweight World Champion enters the matchup extremely confident. "The Bandit" is ready to give the crowd what they want and is ready for a star-making performance in Denver.
"I've been on the first Prime show, and now I'm on the first U.S. show. I'm happy that I get the opportunity to be on the bigger cards. I think my style suits perfectly for entertainment if they match me well, and that's what I'm about," said Kadestam.
"It's not only about winning. It's about putting on a good show. I've never fought in America. I've never even been to America. This is going to be really cool. I've been wanting to go to America for a long time."
Kadestam understands the assignment at ONE Fight Night 10. Soldic's hype is well-earned after a string of impressive knockouts. But Kadestam also has power. In his last two bouts, he has put his opponents away.
That is why the former welterweight king advises the Croatian star to attempt to wrestle on May 5.
"He's really good, but I think, I hope not, but I think if he's smart, he's going to try and wrestle a little bit. He's strong. He's got good cardio. I don't know, man. It's going to be a really tough fight. He's good overall. We got to see just a tiny bit against Ramazanov, but I could see his wrestling is good, his defense is good, he's strong, so it'll be a good fight," said Kadestam.
But a firefight is what the Swede expects when the bell rings. He is well prepared for the stand-up war and believes his footwork gives him an advantage over "Robocop." Adding that he has tricks up his sleeve, Kadestam welcomes an all-out brawl.
This matchup is the stuff of dreams for Kadestam. He has always accepted the challenges as they come, and Soldic is the next big conquest awaiting him inside the Circle.
"This is what I wanted to do all along. I want to chase greatness. I'm not saying anyone I fought has been a bad fighter, but if I beat this guy, I'm right up there. It's a big step, and that's what this game is about," said Kadestam.
"You fight the best to be the best. That's what it's always about. It's not about having win streaks or being unbeaten or other things. You fight the best, you beat the best, you be the best. That's it."
Everything about the welterweight matchup screams excitement. That is why "The Bandit" has promised one of the best welterweight matches in martial arts history. He believes that so much he wishes he could have an out-of-body experience to watch from the crowd.
"If I could sit on the side and drink a beer and eat popcorn and watch this fight at the same time as I'm fighting it, I would be happy! This is the biggest, this is the best fight I could imagine. This is going to bring out the best from both of us. This is the best fight in welterweight history, for sure. This is going to be f—--g crazy. I promise you that," said Kadestam.
ONE Fight Night 10 airs live on Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Prime Video. The event is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers based in the U.S. and Canada.
Zebaztian Kadestam is a KNOCKOUT MACHINE 😤💥👊Former welterweight king Zebaztian Kadestam has knockout power in his fists! Ahead of “The Bandit’s” return against Croatian ace Roberto Soldic on May 5 at O...
Roberto Soldic: MMA's Hottest New SigningAhead of Croatian superstar Roberto Soldic's highly anticipated ONE debut against Russian juggernaut Murad Ramazanov at ONE on Prime Video 5, learn about "Ro...
