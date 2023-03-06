Zebaztian Kadestam Promises Crazy Fight With Roberto Soldic At ONE Fight Night 10
Made official last week by ONE, Kadestam will meet Roberto Soldic in Colorado for ONE’s U.S. debut. Kadestam was quick to sign on the dotted line and have a massive welterweight contender’s contest booked for the event.
“I got offered the fight a week ago, and I was really happy. It’s perfect timing. I have a lot of time to prepare. He’s a good opponent, so I’ll take him any time I can get him. I’m going to come prepared,” Kadestam told ONE.
When the match was announced, it was a major addition to the card, not only because of the hype surrounding Soldic but because of how both men compete inside the Circle. Soldic is known for his massive power and string of knockouts, but Kadestam has also been putting his opponents to sleep. It will make for a fan-friendly fight on Prime Video.
“I’ve been on the first Prime Video show, and now I’m on the first U.S. show. I’m happy that I get the opportunity to be on the bigger cards. I think my style suits well for entertainment if they match me well, and that’s what I’m about. It’s not only about winning, it’s about putting on a good show,” said Kadestam.
“The Bandit” is excited to come to the United States for the first time. But the business trip will pose significant threats. Soldic has been one of the fastest-rising stars in the sport, with success in two divisions. And “The Bandit” is excited to steal his thunder and reassert himself as the division’s top contender.
“It’s a name. Everybody knows him. He has all the hype, and I want it. I would fight anyone in the world, but this is a winning situation for me. I have a lot to take from this,” said Kadestam.
“I’ve been fighting for a long time, and I believe it’s time to get credit for what I’m doing.”
Kadestam has regained his form and is looking to get his title back. After a blistering knockout over Iuri Lapicus, “The Bandit” wants to continue adding to his highlight reel. That is exactly the type of fight he expects from Soldic.
No matter the result, Kadestam is adamant that this will be one of the most action-packed bouts of the year and possibly the best welterweight fight in history. Lofty claims backed up by two athletes who throw down when the bell rings.
“This is the biggest and the best fight I could imagine. This is going to bring out the best from both of us. This is the best fight in welterweight history, for sure,” said Kadestam.
“This is going to be crazy, I promise you that. Man, if nobody is going to sleep in this one, I’ll be disappointed. I get chills when I think about it!”
ONE Fight Night 10 airs live and free on Prime Video on May 5 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. Limited tickets for the event, to be held at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, are available via Axs.com.
Zebaztian Kadestam 🇸🇪 starts the show with a THUNDEROUS KO!Former welterweight king Zebaztian Kadestam opened the lead card of ONE on Prime Video 1 with show-stopping knockout of Moldovan phenom Iuri Lapicus!Subscrib...
