Zamboanga vs. Ham Added To Star-Studded ONE X On March 26

one championship
Zamboanga vs Ham
ONE Championship
ONE Championship's spectacular tenth-anniversary show, ONE X, added a little heat to its bout card with the addition of a budding rivalry.

Per the company, atomweight stars Denice Zamboanga and Seo Hee Ham will jump back into the Circle against one another on Saturday, March 26, as part of the stacked line-up of bouts.

The two met as part of the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix quarterfinals. It was the South Korean's promotional debut against the division's then top-ranked contender. Zamboanga utilized her grappling to stifle Ham early, but the veteran began to find a home for her striking in the later portions of the bout.

As the razor-thin contest went to the scorecards, it was Ham who got her hand raised by split decision. Although she picked up the win, the South Korean star could not compete in the tournament's semifinal as she withdrew due to injury.

Since then, Zamboanga has been outspoken in her disagreement with the decision. Now that the rematch has been signed, she will get her chance at redemption.

The rematch also brings high stakes to the table. As the division's #3 and #4-ranked contenders battle it out, the evening's main event will see the title up for grabs.

ONE Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee defends the gold against ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion Stamp Fairtex in the event's final contest. If either Zamboanga or Ham shines earlier in the evening, they could be next in line.

The atomweight collision adds more spice to an already boiling pot of action at ONE X. The star-studded show is set up to be one of the year's top attractions.

ONE X airs on Saturday, March 26.

ALL THE CHAOS From Denice Zamboanga vs. Seo Hee Ham 😱

Filipina phenom Denice Zamboanga went toe-to-toe with South Korean superstar Seo Hee Ham in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix quarterfinals at ONE:...
