Zabit Magomedsharipov Back In The Gym And Ready To Destroy

Congratulations to the Undisputed Virtual World Champions from the 2021 WKC Virtual League. The events were packed with talent and hundreds of competitors participated. Join in for the start of the 2022 season on February 20, 2022 - compete from home via Zoom and test your skills. Find out more at https://www.mataction.com/WKC-World
Addely Godoy (USA)
10 & Under Girls World Extreme Weapons - Black Belt
Alanis Enriquezcdn.mataction.com
15-17 Amateur Traditional Forms - Advanced
15-17 Amateur Creative Forms - Advanced
Alexandre Fourniercdn.mataction.com
11-12 Amateur Musical Weapons - Intermediate
11-12 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Intermediate
11-12 Amateur Musical Forms - Intermediate
11-12 Amateur Traditional Forms - Intermediate
Andrew Cabilancdn.mataction.com
35 & Over Men World Traditional Forms - Black Belt
10 & Under Boys World Classical Forms - Black Belt
Ashley Calma (Canada)
15-17 Girls World Extreme Forms - Black Belt
15-17 Girls World Chinese/Soft Style Forms - Black Belt
Athena Papadatos (Canada)
11-12 Girls World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt
Audrey Peters (Canada)
9-12 Amateur Traditional Forms - Intermediate
Austin Murray-Ohmart (Canada)
13-14 Boys World Extreme Forms - Black Belt
Bellanie Mendoza (Guatemala)
7-8 Amateur Musical Weapons - Beginner
7-8 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Beginner
7-8 Amateur Creative Forms - Beginner
7-8 Amateur Musical Forms - Beginner
Brent Haneycdn.mataction.com
15-17 Boys World Korean Forms - Black Belt
15-17 Boys World Kempo Forms - Black Belt
Charis Dooley (Canada)
11-12 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Advanced
Chase Kennedycdn.mataction.com
11-12 Boys World Creative Weapons - Black Belt
11-12 Boys World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt
11-12 Boys World Hard Style Forms - Black Belt
Chris Rus (Canada)
10 & Under Boys World Chinese/Soft Style Forms - Black Belt
7-8 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Advanced
Christopher Welsh (Canada)
42 & Over Men World Kempo Forms - Black Belt
Daniel Baptista (Guatemala)
11-12 Amateur Creative Forms - Intermediate
David Bale (Canada)
13-14 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Advanced
Elizabeth Jaeklcdn.mataction.com
11-12 Girls World Extreme Weapons - Black Belt
Elsie Annette Arana Reyescdn.mataction.com
35 & Over Amateur Traditional Forms - Beginner
35 & Over Amateur Creative Forms - All Under Belts
Emilie Anne Duvalcdn.mataction.com
35 & Over Amateur Traditional Forms - Advanced
18 & Over Amateur Traditional Forms - Advanced
Erin Smithcdn.mataction.com
18 & Over Women World Extreme Weapons - Black Belt
18 & Over Women World Creative Weapons - Black Belt
Felix Pambuk (USA)
11-12 Boys World Korean Forms - Black Belt
11-12 Boys World Freestyle Forms - Black Belt
Georgia-May Jenkins (Canada)
11-12 Girls World Chinese/Soft Style Forms - Black Belt
Guilliana Ramirezcdn.mataction.com
15-17 Amateur Musical Weapons - Intermediate
15-17 Amateur Creative Forms - Intermediate
Grace Goodfellow (USA)
15-17 Girls World Extreme Weapons - Black Belt
Grayson Cardinalcdn.mataction.com
9-10 Amateur Creative Weapons - Advanced
9-10 Amateur Traditional Forms - Advanced
Hannah Wright (Canada)
13-14 Girls World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt
13-14 Girls World Korean Forms - Black Belt
Jacob Lima (Canada)
9-10 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Intermediate
Jasmine Capicio (Canada)
13-14 Amateur Creative Forms - Advanced
Jenna Huskisson (USA)
10 & Under Girls World Chinese/Soft Style Forms - Black Belt
Jerome Laparancdn.mataction.com
13-14 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Intermediate
Jesus Enrique Palacios Morao (Chile)
35 & Over Men World Kempo Forms - Black Belt
Jonnathan Lunacdn.mataction.com
18 & Over Men World Freestyle Forms - Black Belt
Jose Franciso Lopez (Guatemala)
7-8 Amateur Extreme Weapons - Intermediate
Jose Rios (Guatemala)
10 & Under Boys World Creative Weapons - Black Belt
10 & Under Boys World Extreme Forms - Black Belt
Josianne Campeaucdn.mataction.com
35 & Over Women World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt
35 & Over Women World Creative Weapons - Black Belt
Juan Williams (USA)
18 & Over Men World Extreme Weapons - Black Belt
18 & Over Men World Chinese/Soft Style Forms - Black Belt
Katelyn McMillan (USA)
15-17 Girls World Kempo Forms - Black Belt
Katie Bussecdn.mataction.com
13-14 Girls World Kempo Forms - Black Belt
13-14 Girls World Freestyle Forms - Black Belt
Keagan Goosen (Canada)
11-12 Boys World Classical Forms - Black Belt
Kendall Haney (Guatemala)
18 & Over Amateur Traditional Weapons - Intermediate
Lexi McGann-Barclaycdn.mataction.com
18 & Over Women World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt
18 & Over Women World Kempo Forms - Black Belt
18 & Over Women World Extreme Forms - Black Belt
Luis Enrique Lopez (Guatemala)
7-8 Amateur Traditional Forms - Beginner
Luis Jorge Morales (Guatemala)
6 & Under Amateur Extreme Forms - Beginner
Maci Lyons (USA)
11-12 Amateur Extreme Weapons - Intermediate
Madalynn Wiersma (USA)
10 & Under Girls World Korean Forms - Black Belt
Maddie Bussecdn.mataction.com
11-12 Girls World Freestyle Forms - Black Belt
11-12 Girls World Extreme Forms - Black Belt
Malik Thomas (Canada)
15-17 Boys World Hardstyle Forms - Black Belt
15-17 Boys World Classical Forms - Black Belt
Mateja Elaschuk (Canada)
15-17 Girls World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt
Mia Habib (Canada)
7-8 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Intermediate
7-8 Amateur Musical Weapons - Intermediate
7-8 Amateur Creative Weapons - Intermediate
Michael Stelzercdn.mataction.com
42 & Over Men World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt
35 & Over Men World Creative Weapons - Black Belt
Miguel Quinones (Puerto Rico)
18 & Over Men World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt
Nathalie Alvarado (Guatemala)
11-12 Amateur Creative Weapons - Advanced
11-12 Amateur Creative Forms - Advanced
Nicolas Pinto (Guatemala)
9-10 Amateur Musical Weapons - Beginner
9-10 Amateur Musical Forms - Beginner
Olivia Daviescdn.mataction.com
13-14 Girls World Chinese/Soft Style Forms - Black Belt
Óscar Mendozacdn.mataction.com
6 & Under Amateur Traditional Weapons - Beginner
Paul Bussecdn.mataction.com
11-12 Boys World Kempo Forms - Black Belt
Pedro Quesadacdn.mataction.com
18 & Over Men World Classica Forms - Black Belt
Rafael A. Guevaracdn.mataction.com
13-14 Boys World Freestyle Forms - Black Belt
Rebecca Hammondcdn.mataction.com
13-14 Girls World Creative Weapons - Black Belt
13-14 Girls World Extreme Weapons - Black Belt
Rosalie Duboiscdn.mataction.com
10 & Under Girls World Kempo Forms - Black Belt
Sabrina Perrin (Canada)
42 & Over Amateur Traditional Weapons - Advanced
42 & Over Amateur Traditional Forms - Advanced
35 & Over Amateur Traditional Weapons - Advanced
Sander Garcia (Guatemala)
9-10 Amateur Musical Weapons - Intermediate
9-10 Amateur Extreme Weapons - Intermediate
9-10 Amateur Extreme Forms - Intermediate
Saxon Haney (Guatemala)
13-14 Boys World Kempo Forms - Black Belt
Selemny Ruiz (USA)
42 & Over Women World Traditional Forms - Black Belt
Sharon Montellacdn.mataction.com
42 & Over Women World Kempo Forms - Black Belt
Shawn Jones (USA)
42 & Over Men World Creative Weapons - Black Belt
Silvio Zaffarani Pinto (Chile)
18 & Over Men World Kempo Forms - Black Belt
Tejas Rai (Canada)
10 & Under Boys World Traditional Weapons - Black Belt
Tyler Bayley (Canada)
15-17 Amateur Traditional Weapons - Advanced
Wassim Dridicdn.mataction.com
11-12 Boys World Extreme Forms - Black Belt
Zachary Walker (USA)
15-17 Boys World Freestyle Forms - Black Belt
15-17 Bosy World Extreme Forms - Black Belt
Zack Jacobson (USA)
6 & Under Amateur Traditional Weapons - Intermediate
6 & Under Amateur Traditional Forms - Intermediate
Congratulations to all of the outstanding competitors. The 2022 season for the WKC Virtual League begins on February 20th with Plowden's WKC Virtual Qualifier. Join in at https://www.mataction.com/WKC-Plowden
