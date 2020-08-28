Your Instructor is Not God

philosophy
www.denofgeek.com

Martial arts have, more than once, been likened to religion in the devotion - bordering on fanaticism - with which many people approach their own particular style. And to a lot of these martial artists that makes their instructor, if not God, then at the very least a major prophet of their creed. And prophets are, quite naturally, not to have their judgments questioned.

Of course the trouble with religious devotion is it tends to make people automatically reject any inconvenient facts that might contradict their beliefs. Too often in martial arts we see people with little knowledge on a topic ardently defend a position simply because it's what they've been told by their instructor. The possibility their instructor might be incorrect never seems to enter their mind. But unless you accept the notion that an instructor is actually blessed with divine knowledge, then you have to consider not only the possibility but the likelihood that he is occasionally wrong. That does not make them a bad martial arts instructor, it simply makes them human.

However many people, including some of the most well informed martial artists out there, seem to forget this fact.

Even martial artists who are normally quite knowledgeable and intelligent, and who are capable of looking objectively at the history or the physical utility of martial arts in a general sense, tend to lose that objectivity when their own style or instructor enters the equation. Because almost all martial artists, no matter how objective in other matters, typically become starry-eyed fanboys when discussing the style they've devoted years of training to or the instructor who's taken them under their wing and nurtured them.

While this attitude is, to a degree, understandable, it's also, in most cases, simply wrong.

Some of this approach is based in traditional Asian models of Confucian learning where an instructor's authority is not to be questioned by his students. And though there might be some degree of benefit in that approach for more novice students, certainly experienced students should not only have the right to question their teacher's words, but should actually feel they have a duty to do so.

Confucius ethics.org.au

By (politely) questioning an instructor on anything that doesn't sound correct to you, you make that instructor think about what he's saying and, perhaps, better clarify his own thinking potentially helping him to learn as well. And if what the instructor tells you does not quite jibe with your own experiences or what you've learned elsewhere, you have to consider the possibility he is simply wrong.

Whether the instructor, himself, is willing to consider that possibility will tell you quite a bit about just what kind of teacher he really is.

SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

one championship

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less

World Lethwei Championship Returns With First Women's Championship

combat sports
www.fightmag.com.au

World Lethwei Championship, the main international promotion for Burmese bareknuckle boxing, returned Friday with it's first fights since the pandemic lockdown took effect, holding a history making women's championship fight in Yangon, Myanmar. The main event saw Souris Manfredi of France defeat Maisha Katz of Spain by 4th round TKO to become the first ever women's world lethwei champion claiming the WLC women's bantamweight title.

Lethwei is a traditional form of fighting in Myanmar, similar to Muay Thai but performed without gloves and with headbutts allowed. It's grown in popularity over the past year as WLC has begun televising fights internationally with matches now streamed on UFC Fight Pass and other major outlets.

Related Articles Around the Web

ONE Championship: A New Breed - Recap

mixed martial arts

A new ONE Championship World Champion was crowned in Bangkok at ONE: A New Breed on Friday, August 28. Allycia Hallen Rodrigues announced herself to the world in an upset of Stamp Fairtex in the evening's main event.

The remainder of the card did not disappoint. The event opened with five straight finishes before the two main event bouts.

The Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament also concluded and produced the next challenger for Nong-O Gaiyanghadao's ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship. What else did you miss? Let's have a look at the recap of ONE: A New Breed.

Keep Reading Show less

The Top Five Winningest UFC Fighters

mixed martial arts
i.ytimg.com

Most UFC fans know that Cowboy is the all-time wins leader, but can you guess the rest of the top five?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has been regarded as the best mixed martial arts promotion in the world for many years, although other leagues are constantly improving and growing the sport. Nevertheless, most would agree that accumulating wins in the UFC is one of the most challenging tasks in competitive martial arts. Keep reading to find out which fighters make up the top five leaders in all-time UFC wins.

Keep Reading Show less
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter