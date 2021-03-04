Muay Thai Star Yodsanklai Announces Retirement
Muay Thai legend Yodsanklai Fairtex announced his retirement via Instagram Monday after a career spanning more than 25 years. Among the first Muay Thai fighters to achieve widespread international renown, Yodsanklai, 35, had been on a three fight losing streak dropping his last bout against Phetmorakot Petchyindee back in July for the ONE Championship promotion.
Beginning Muay Thai at the age of 8, Yodsanklai would win the Lumpinee Stadium flyweight title in 2001, then capture the stadium's welterweight crown four years later. Known as "the Boxing Computer," he vaulted to fame on the international fight scene when he won The Contender Asia reality TV show over 15 other Muay Thai fighters defeating Australian star John Wayne Parr in the finals. It's estimated he won close to 200 fights during his career.