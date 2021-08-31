Xiong Jing Nan Defends Her Strawweight Gold Against Michelle Nicolini at ONE Empower
The Chinese athlete has never tasted defeat at strawweight in the Circle and successfully defended her gold four times. "The Panda's" hard-hitting style has thrilled audiences around the globe, but she meets her toughest challenge to date at ONE: Empower.
Her challenger will be Brazilian Michelle Nicolini.
Nicolini is a multiple-time Brazilian Jiu-JItsu World Champion. She claimed gold in both gi and no-gi championships, and she has gotten gold at the ADCC World Championships as well. She is one of the most decorated grapplers in the world.
Her dominant grappling has helped her on the global stage, and now she finally gets her shot at gold.
As the main event of a historic card, both women will be ready to deliver fireworks in their attempt to show just who is the best strawweight in the world.
Can Nicolini drag "The Panda" to the canvas and earn another submission to claim the gold, or will Xiong's cracking power halt the Brazilian as she maintains her spot atop the mountain? The answer is just days away.
The strawweight main event will cap off a monumental night featuring the quarterfinal action of the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix and sensational ONE Super Series matchups featuring Jackie Buntan and the debut of Anissa Meksen.
It's a can't-miss affair.
ONE: Empower airs live on all Bleacher Report platforms at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, September 3.
The HISTORIC Rise Of ONE's Female Superstars 👑Ahead of a historic night of martial arts action at ONE: EMPOWER on 3 September, we take a special look at the monumental achievements of ONE's female warrio...
- ONE Championship: Angela Lee's Turning Point ›
- ONE Empower Rescheduled - Black Belt Magazine ›
- ONE Championship: Teo v Xiong set for Inside The Matrix - Black ... ›