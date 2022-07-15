Wushu and Kickboxing Conclude at World Games
July 15 | 2022
The World Games
In a martial arts heavy World Games competition, wushu and kickboxing wrapped up competition this week in Birmingham, Ala. As expected, China dominated the sport they created capturing four gold medals in wushu. But the United States managed to grab two golds on their home turf as Brian Wang won the men's jianshu division while Mia Tian took first in the women's daoshu category.
The kickboxing competition saw just three men's and three women's weight divisions contested with Israel the only country to win more than one of them. Or Moshe captured the men's 75 kg category and Shir Cohen earned the women's 52 kg class.
