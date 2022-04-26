World Taekwondo's World Poomsae Championships Concludes in South Korea
With a plethora of age divisions in individual and team competitions for both men and women, South Korea took 20 golds, by far the most of any country, and 28 medals overall. Chinese Taipei had the second most golds with 4 and 19 overall medals while the United States took home 3 golds and 27 total medals.
World Taekwondo named individual "MVPs" for the competition with men's under 30 winner Wan-jin Kang of South Korea and women's under 30 winner Eva Sanderson of Denmark capturing those honors for recognized forms. Nam-hoon Lee of South Korea, the winner of the male over 17 freestyle division took MVP for freestyle competition while South Korea's Ye-eun Cha took the women's freestyle forms MVP award after capturing the women's over 17 freestyle division.
