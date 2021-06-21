World Taekwondo Championships Canceled

tae kwon do
World Taekwondo

World Taekwondo announced the 2021 world championships, scheduled to begin October 12 in Wuxi, China, have been canceled. The decision comes at the request of the local government which had concerns over potential COVID-19 infections. Current regulations would have either prohibited teams from foreign nations from entering China or forced them to quarantine for several weeks. No decision was announced on when the tournament might be rescheduled for.

World Taekwondo's general assembly was set to meet in person at the championships to hold its elections but that will now be done virtually. The Olympic schedule remains on track with a record 130 taekwondo athletes set to compete at this summer's Tokyo Games along with seeing the debut of taekwondo in the Paralympic Games.

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Keep Reading Show less

Vintage Jet Li: “The One” and the Star’s Enduring Martial Arts Philosophy

jet li
Vintage Jet Li: “The One” and the Star’s Enduring Martial Arts Philosophy

The Deep Thoughts of a Black Belt Hall of Famer

When Black Belt interviewed Jet Li about his hit movie The One, he revealed much about his personal philosophy. Although the film was released in 2001, Li's thoughts on the deeper facets of martial arts and life no doubt remain the same.

Situated atop a 40-foot-high, rickety catwalk, Jet Li looks like a puppet on a string as he prepares for one of Corey Yuen's action-directed stunts. Wires protrude from Li's body in four directions, and as Yuen bellows, "Action," a menagerie of Chinese stunt guys yank on them by leaping off 10-foot ladders or running back and forth in a controlled-chaos tug-of-war. Li and his opponent fly upward and then 60 feet backward in opposite directions. Then, as if being struck by invisible tennis rackets, the two fly back toward each other for their final clash of pugilistic mayhem. Who is Jet Li's opponent in this battle? None other than Jet Li.

Keep Reading Show less

Battle of Atlanta: Murphy Mania and Dominant Debuts

sport karate
Team Straight Up
scontent-den4-1.xx.fbcdn.net

The North American Sport Karate Association (NASKA) made its official return to in-person competition at the Battle of Atlanta. Following the ProMAC Championships on Thursday, the next two days of action revealed which of NASKA's mainstay competitors would remain on top, as well as which new contenders are ready to make a name for themselves on America's most prestigious sport karate circuit.

Keep Reading Show less