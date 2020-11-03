World Taekwondo to Move Headquarters
November 03 | 2020
World Taekwondo, the governing body for Olympic-style taekwondo, will be moving their headquarters to Goyang City not far from their current location in the South Korean capital of Seoul. The organization's president, Chungwon Choue, signed a memorandum of understanding to relocate to a 10-story building scheduled to be completed by 2025.
The new headquarters will include training facilities, office space and a taekwondo museum.
