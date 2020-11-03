First Online World Taekwondo Championships Start November 15
November 03 | 2020
Having canceled this year's world championships back in May due to the Covid-19 pandemic, World Taekwondo, the governing body of Olympic taekwondo, announced they will be holding the first ever Online World Taekwondo Poomsae (forms) Championships starting November 15.
The tournament will have divisions for those who are members of their country's national team but also for regular students of the same family who can compete in multi-generational pairs or teams of three. Competitors can perform the poomsae in their own homes and submit videos of them for scoring by judges.
