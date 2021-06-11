Casse, Agbegnenou Claim Gold on Day 4 of World Judo Championships

Matthias Casse
Matthias Casse became the first Belgian man to ever win a gold medal at the World Judo Championships Wednesday in Budapest, Hungary. Casse had to go into "golden score" time, judo's version of sudden death overtime, against Georgian Tato Grigalashvili after a scoreless regulation period in the 81 kg finals. But when Grigalashvili moved in to attack, Casse countered him with a changing hip throw lifting his opponent off the ground and taking him over for the point and the championship.

On the women's side France's Clarisse Agbegnenou cruised to a fifth world title with an outstanding mix of standing throws and groundwork. In the 63 kg finals she moved from an attempted leg reap into a version of an arm wraparound throw to take down Slovenia's Andreja Leski and then control her on the mat for a hold down to secure the win.

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Judo Blog: Thoughts About High Rank Promotions

Judo Master Belt
David Matsumoto, 8th Degree Black Belt recently wrote this article which I think is profound. I asked him if it was ok if I use verbatim in one of my Blogs. which he graciously agreed to. Thank you David for allowing me to share you wisdom. David is a Director at Huminitell witch is a cutting-edge research and training company that specializes in leveraging the science of reading people, body language, and nonverbal behavior to facilitate interviewing, deception detection, negotiation, threat assessment, social influence, and cross-cultural competence.

Canada's Klimkait Clinches World Championship and Olympic Judo Birth

Jessica Klimkait
Jessica Klimkait locked up a slot on the Canadian Olympic judo team while winning gold in the women's 57 kg division Tuesday at the World Judo Championships in Budapest. Hungary. Klimkait had entered the tournament as the world's second ranked judoka in her weight class while fellow Canadian and 2019 world champion Christa Deguchi came in as the world number one.

With only a single spot available on this year's Olympic team, and the pair prevented from having a playoff match in Canada by COVID-19 restrictions, results at the world championships would decide who made the team for the Tokyo games. When Deguchi lost to Japan's Momo Tamaoki in the semi-finals, Klimkait punched her ticket to the Olympics by defeating Kosovo's Nora Gjakova in her semi-final match before going on to beat Tamaoki for the gold.

