Great Hero From China Aka Martial Arts Master - Wong Fei Hung

i.ytimg.com

What Robin Hood is to Great Britain, Wong Fei-hung is to China: a folk hero with a reputation of standing up for the poor and downtrodden. However, while Robin Hood is a fictional character, Wong (the family name is first) is a real person. He was born in what is now Guangdong Province in China, and lived from 1847 to 1924. Wong was an exceptionally skilled martial artist. As a child, he learned Hung-Gar from his father, and later went on to train with several other masters and open his own school.

His exploits have been the subject of multiple films and books, although they're frequently exaggerated of fictionalized. Nevertheless, they're enjoyable to watch! One movie about Wong is "Great Hero From China," also simply known as "Wong Fei Hung."

Watch the full movie in English!

GREAT HERO FROM CHINA aka MARTIAL ARTS MASTER - WONG FEI HUNG - FULL MOVIE IN ENGLISH IN HD youtu.be

