Women Fight at Legendary Muay Thai Stadium for First Time (Maybe)

Saturday saw what is purported to be the first ever match featuring women at Thailand's fabled muay Thai venue, Lumpinee Stadium, as Sanaejan Sor Jor Tongprajin won a decision over Buakaw MorKorChor Chiayaphum for the WBC 105 lb. championship. Lumpinee, along with rival Bangkok stadium Rajadamnern, are renowned as the two major sites for muay Thai. And while women have fought at other stadiums in Thailand, they've traditionally been forbidden from fighting, or even entering the ring, at Lumpinee and Rajadamnern.

Though this weekend's female bout took place in a makeshift outdoor ring due to COVID restrictions, it's still being trumpeted as the first ever bout by women on the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee. However, the website 8limbsus.com has reported stories of a short-lived series of female bouts promoted at Lumpinee in the 1960s in a separate ring than the one used by male fighters. And in 2017, Rajadamnern broke with tradition by allowing the first ever transgender fighter, Nong Rose Baan Charoensuk, to compete there. Nevertheless, this weekend's women's bout at Lumpinee would seem to be a permanent turning point for female fighters in Thailand.

KIAI (Kihap or kyap) is the consequence of a special kind of breathing. It is usually said that it is a guttural sound, but the right KIAI comes from the abdomen as a result of strong expiration.

The real KIAI is the consequence of the unconscious part of the human being and it is not deliberately provoked.

ONE Championship brings a stacked event to the global stage on Friday, September 24, at ONE: Revolution.

Headlining the 11-bout event will be three World Championship encounters featuring six of the best martial artists on the planet.

ONE Championship CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong has leveled up in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

The leader of Asia's largest sports media property was recently promoted to a brown belt, marking another achievement in his own martial arts career.

