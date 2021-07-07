How Wodify Can Make Your Martial Arts Business a Total Knockout

At Wodify, we know that you want to be a successful martial arts studio owner.

In order to do that, you need an all-in-one business management software company to partner with. The problem is studio management is time-consuming and complex which leads to overwhelmed & stressed out studio owners.

Good news - it doesn't have to be that complicated! Wodify's all-in-one system has quickly become the fastest growing software platform in the Martial Arts world. Once studios implement our software, we see their business operations improve and profitability skyrocket.

Every business needs a strong foundation and that starts with Wodify Core. This system helps take care of client management, billing, leads, scheduling, and more. From there, integrated add-ons can help you take your business to the next level and stand out from the competition. Wodify Perform allows your members to view workouts, video instruction, track progress, and engage with other people in your community. On top of that, Wodify Sites can help you get more new clients and Wodify Pulse will give you real-time heart rate tracking.

But don't take our word for it. Blue Titan Fitness & Self Defense starting using Wodify 7 years ago. With the help of our management software, the day-to-day business operations were dramatically streamlined and allowed the owner to get back to spending his time on why he started his business in the first place: helping individuals learn new skills, get healthier, and achieve their goals.

Blue Titan Fitness was founded in 2011 by a former SWAT operator, Eric Basek. As time went on, he found himself dealing with not only billing issues, but also a poor client experience with his old software. He realized he needed a team behind him that would help reclaim his time as a business owner, provide his clients with a positive experience, and help grow his studio. Enter: Wodify Core.

With automated billing features, Eric was able to step away from the office and let technology do the heavy lifting. With state of the art performance tracking, he was able to raise his prices for each member.

Why was Wodify Core such a win for his Martial Arts Studio? The easy-to-use attendance tracking feature. This functionality allows him to easily keep track of which students were most engaged, who was at risk of canceling, and who was ready for promotion. Eric also benefited from Wodify's reports, which are "thorough and detailed to help me easily keep a thumb on how both my clients and my business are performing."

In the past 7 years, the partnership between Eric Basek and Wodify Technologies has more than doubled Blue Titan Fitness' revenue, created a 140% increase in the number of clients, and boosted the average value of a client from $125/month to $200/month. Check out everything Eric has to say about how Wodify has helped him take his business to a new level.

Are you ready to give your clients what they deserve and reclaim your time back? Start the process today by telling us about your business challenges and goals, then work with our experts who help you launch. In no time, you will have a more streamlined business and get time back in your day.

Get in touch with our team today to claim a special offer for MA Supershow attendees. In the meantime, download our guide on How To Double Your Revenue as a Martial Arts Business Owner. It is time to organize your business, empower your clients, and be confident in your success.

Mortal Kombat Digital Movie Sweepstakes!

Mortal Kombat Digital Movie Sweepstakes!

MMA fighter Cole Young must train to unlock his true power and stand with Earth's greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe.

Share AND Comment the name of your favorite Mortal Kombat character on this Facebook post to enter our sweepstakes for a chance to win a Mortal Kombat digital movie. Click to see more!

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

British Karate Pioneer Steve Arneil Dies

The International Federation of Karate is reporting its founder, British kyokushin karate pioneer Steve Arneil, passed away on Friday at the age of 86. Perhaps best known as the coach of the 1975 British world championship team, Arneil was born in South Africa and learned judo and Chinese martial arts as a youngster. He later traveled to China and South Korea to continue studying martial arts, eventually making his way to Japan where, in 1961, he was introduced to kyokushin karate founder Mas Oyama.

Arneil spent four years at Oyama's school during kyokushin's formative period, training alongside many of the style's early notables such as Tadashi Nakamura and Kenji Kurosaki. In 1965 he moved to London where, with Bob Boulton, he formed the British Karate Kyokushinkai organization. In 1975 he was chosen to coach the British team, composed of karateka from all styles, which took the gold medal at the third World Karate Championships. In 1991, after a controversial kyokushin tournament in Japan that Arneil said was fixed in favor of the Japanese fighters, he left Oyama's organization founding his own IKF.

