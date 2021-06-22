WMAC Masters Cast Reunites for Cultural Solidarity

On Friday, June 18th several cast members of the 90's hit show WMAC Masters reunited in a virtual call under the auspices of the Urban Action Showcase to speak about issues of social and cultural solidarity, and the martial arts' place in helping youth around the world. Former WMAC Masters cast members Hakim Alston, Christine Bannon-Rodrigues, Erik Betts, Willie Johnson, Herb Perez, and Jamie Webster spent the hour panel discussing their memories of the show, how the martial arts impacted their lives, and how they use what they learned to help the next generation of young people.

In the 1990's WMAC Masters attempted to instill the fundamental lessons of the martial arts- honor, humility, dedication- through a combination of action, drama, and vignettes that struck a chord with a generation of young people. Spawning VHS releases, Halloween costumes, and an action figure line from Bandai, the show was on the precipice of becoming a full-fledged phenomenon when it was shockingly canceled before its third season.

The show remained an influence, staying on in re-runs in various iterations over the years, exposing even more young minds to the joys and truths of the martial arts. With the original generation of viewers now old enough to be starting families of their own- many are more vocal than ever in calls for a return of the series. With a new, in-depth book on the series in the works, the time may never be better for the return of the Masters.

"What we did then, what we want to do now, is show the kids that real people can be superheroes," said Willie "The Bam" Johnson. "We're not characters, we're just real people sharing our stories. With everything going on in the world, the world needs that now just like it did then."

For more information on the Urban Action Showcase visit urbanactionshowcase.com.

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

ONE Championship has begun the week with a big announcement regarding the signing of three outstanding athletes from China.

Joining the promotion will be Qiu Jianliang, "The Prince" Banma Duoji, and "The Warrior" Zhang Lipeng.

Qiu Jianliang is widely considered one of the top kickboxers in the world, and he will join the deep waters of ONE Super Series in a bid for bantamweight glory.

The Deep Thoughts of a Black Belt Hall of Famer

When Black Belt interviewed Jet Li about his hit movie The One, he revealed much about his personal philosophy. Although the film was released in 2001, Li's thoughts on the deeper facets of martial arts and life no doubt remain the same.

Situated atop a 40-foot-high, rickety catwalk, Jet Li looks like a puppet on a string as he prepares for one of Corey Yuen's action-directed stunts. Wires protrude from Li's body in four directions, and as Yuen bellows, "Action," a menagerie of Chinese stunt guys yank on them by leaping off 10-foot ladders or running back and forth in a controlled-chaos tug-of-war. Li and his opponent fly upward and then 60 feet backward in opposite directions. Then, as if being struck by invisible tennis rackets, the two fly back toward each other for their final clash of pugilistic mayhem. Who is Jet Li's opponent in this battle? None other than Jet Li.

