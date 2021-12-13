LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Akhmetov, Kingad Clash In Pivotal Flyweight Bout At ONE Winter Warriors II

one championship
Akhmetov vs Kingad
www.onefc.com / ONE Championship

At ONE: Winter Warriors II, a previously recorded event airing on Friday, December 17, a long-awaited flyweight battle will finally go down inside the ONE Championship Circle.

Former ONE Flyweight World Champion and current #4-ranked flyweight contender Kairat Akhmetov will meet #2-ranked Danny “The King” Kingad in the main event.

The battle was originally going to happen during the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix in 2019, but an injury forced the Kazakh out of the tournament. Now healthy, the two meet with the possibility of earning a title shot against Adriano Moraes on the line.

A victory for Akhmetov will make him difficult to deny. Currently riding a three-bout win streak, the Kazakh star can take over the spot that seems reserved for the next title challenger. But Kingad hopes to stop him in his tracks with an emphatic finish to claim his own title bid.

The former divisional king has been critical of Kingad’s power and grappling. Still, his Filipino counterpart has not bought into the pre-match banter. Kingad has stayed focused on improving alongside his Team Lakay partners, three of which will also compete on the event.

“Fans can expect fireworks. Not just from me, but from us four. It will be really exciting, and we plan to make you happy with our performances,” said Kingad.

If he fulfills his promise, ONE: Winter Warriors II will be a memorable way to conclude the 2021 calendar year.

ONE: Winter Warriors II airs across all Bleacher Report platforms at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, December 17.

Is Danny Kingad The Next Filipino World Champion? 🇵🇭🔥

Feast your eyes on the BEST of Filipino superstar Danny Kingad in ONE Championship, featuring "The King's" BARN BURNER with Japanese knockout king Yuya Wakam...
