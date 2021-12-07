‘Road To ONE’ Heavyweight Tournament Headlines RUF Nation’s Blockbuster Year-End Show RUF 45: Winter Wars
RUF Nation will continue its “Road to ONE” heavyweight tournament on Saturday, December 18th.
That evening, the promotion will hold RUF 45: Winter Wars at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, and an explosive double main event will headline an exciting night of MMA action.
The first headlining “Road to ONE” heavyweight tournament quarterfinal matchup will feature Terrance Jean-Jacques squaring off against Michael Quintero, and the second will pit Cameron Chism-Brungard against Eduardo Perez.
The two winners will advance to the semifinal round of the “Road to ONE” heavyweight tournament.
This past February, ONE Championship partnered with Arizona-based organization Ringside Unified Fighting (better known as RUF Nation) for the “Road to ONE” heavyweight tournament, which aims to discover the world’s next great heavyweight superstar.
The tournament champion will receive a life-changing $100,000+ contract to compete in ONE Championship, which features the likes of ONE Heavyweight World Champion Arjan “Singh” Bhullar, former titleholder Brandon “The Truth” Vera, and BJJ legend Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida.
In addition to the two massive “Road to ONE” heavyweight tournament quarterfinal matchups, there are 14 other bouts confirmed for the bill, and more could be announced in the coming days. Tickets for the show are available here.
Take a look at the full lineup for RUF 45: Winter Wars.
Full Card For RUF 45: Winter Wars
Cameron Chism-Brungard vs. Eduardo Perez
Terrance Jean-Jacques vs. Michael Quintero
Jose Miguel Delgado vs. Jontae McCowan
A. Vandentoorn vs. Brooks Callaghan
Patrick Quick vs. Dherek Abernathy
Tristan Mordecai vs. Jhay Boyd
Dante Labarre vs. Deshawn White
Anthony Camacho vs. Efrem Thompson
Virginia Marvin vs. Nes Lewis
Alex Carrillo vs. Daniel Fessler
Danny Florez vs. Derek Freda
Anthony Rojas vs. Dre Terry
Michael Quarcoo vs. Casey Edwards
Barry Hedgebeth vs. Albe Tremblay
Angel Atoigue vs. Dakota Munro
Jacob Frias vs. Chris Quintero
- ONE Championship Closes 2021 With Winter Warriors II On ... ›
- Heavyweight Contenders Collide At ONE Winter Warriors - Black ... ›
- High-Stakes Heavyweight Battle At ONE Winter Warriors - Black Belt ... ›