Preview: Wildman vs. Tbone at RUF 47’s Road To ONE Heavyweight Tournament Final
RUF Nation returns to the Celebrity Theatre on Saturday, May 14, to conclude the Road To ONE Heavyweight Tournament at RUF 47.
Taking center stage will be Tra’Von “Yimaz Wildman” Butler and “Tbone” Terrance Jean-Jacques.
Both heavyweight talents have a background in wrestling, but their styles inside the cage are different.
Wildman, as he likes to be called, is an all-out pressure fighter. The Missouri native turns up the heat on his opponents from the opening bell, oftentimes forcing their back to the fence. Once on the fence, he can work his wrestling and get the action to the canvas.
But he also is not shy about swinging for the fences. Wildman has utilized head kicks in his arsenal to put away his opposition.
Jean-Jacques takes a more methodical approach.
While “Tbone” is not a passive athlete, he does not rush the takedown. The former Iowa Hawkeye does not get reckless with his striking in order to close the distance. He takes the center of the mat, cuts off his opponent, and finds the right spot to shoot for his takedown.
Jean-Jacques relies on his cardio and is just as fresh in the later rounds as he is when the bell first rings.
Both men are confident heading into the final, but the clash of styles will prove to be the linchpin in this matchup. It may come down to who establishes their rhythm in the opening stanza.
The Road To ONE Heavyweight Tournament winner will get a six-figure, multi-year contract with ONE Championship. The stakes are the highest they have ever been for these two warriors, and they are one win away from their lives changing forever.
RUF 47 takes place in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, May 14. Tickets can be purchased via etix.com, and it will stream live via pay-per-view on RUFNation.com.
