Fury KOs Wilder in Boxing Heavyweight Classic

Tyson Fury KOs Deontay Wilder In Instant Classic, But Wilder Manages To Save His Reputation

In one of the all time great heavyweight championship fights, Britain's Tyson Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of their trilogy fight in Las Vegas. The pair fought to a draw in 2018, then Fury dominated and stopped Wilder in their rematch last year. But Wilder rebounded from that first loss of his career to put on a display of grit Saturday night.

After Fury dropped him in the third round, Wilder came back to put Fury down twice in the fourth. Fury recovered as the pair traded huge shots throughout the middle rounds with Fury getting the better of it. Whether it was from Fury's punches or the 277-pound Brit leaning on him in the clinches, Wilder slowed in the second half of the bout. Then came the 10th round where Fury ducked under a Wilder left hook and countered with a tremendous right that put the American down and seemingly ready to go. But Wilder somehow came back firing hard punches to close out the round. Fury was right back at him in the 11th though, hitting him with a huge uppercut followed by another right hand that dropped Wilder and finally finished the contest.

Petrosyan, Superbon Compete For Inaugural Featherweight Gold At ONE First Strike

Petrosyan Vs. Superbon, Grand Prix Confirmed For ONE: First Strike

At ONE: First Strike on Friday, October 15, ONE Championship's top two ranked featherweights will look each other in the eye and compete for the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship.
MMA Veteran Thornton Dies from Bare Knuckle Boxing Injuries

Justin Thornton, a 13-year veteran of mixed martial arts, has died of injuries suffered in a bare knuckle boxing match back in August as initially reported on Monday by mymmanews.com. Thornton, who was 6-18 in his MMA career, had been fighting in the BKFC 20 event in Biloxi, Miss. on August 20 when he was hit with a roundhouse punch by opponent Dillon Cleckler just 19 seconds into their fight and fell head first into the canvas.
Karate Combat Part 2

With the popularity of the UFC, do you think the audience for Karate Combat is similar, or are you trying to reach a whole new demographic?

There's definitely a lot of overlap in prospective fanbases, but I think Karate Combat actually has wider overall appeal. A lot of fight fans don't enjoy watching the grappling element of MMA, for example. I've also heard a surprising number of people talk about feeling put off by the way MMA is presented - the tone of it is very different from the traditional martial arts.

