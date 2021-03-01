Who's Number 1 Grappling Show Sees Submissions and Slaps

The Who's Number 1 grappling promotion returned to action Friday in Austin, Texas as leg lock specialist Craig Jones scored a quick heel hook victory over Ronaldo Junior in the main event. The co-main event saw no-gi grappling sensation Gordon Ryan making headlines, as he often does, for both good and bad reasons.
Ryan predicted an armbar win over Roberto Jimenez then delivered. However, the impressive win was marred as Ryan and renowned jiu-jitsu champion Andre Galvao got into a confrontation backstage that reportedly had Ryan delivering a slap. The two men have been exchanging trash talk for some time over a possible superfight match-up at the next ADCC World Championship tournament.
