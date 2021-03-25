WHOOP Strap 3.0 - Great for Tracking Martial Arts Fitness!

Having a hard time finding a fitness tracker that can do the job right?
Trust me, I've been there… until I found the new WHOOP Strap 3.0 & App!
The biggest struggle of having a fitness tracker is the weird positioning on your wrist, at least for me. When it comes to training ground techniques or working the bag, it is hard and annoying to have a strap on your wrist.
If you're looking for something that gives you more information than anything else out there, WHOOP is the way to go. You'll get data and information that helps you recover fast by letting you know when you should rest, when you should sleep, and when you are at optimal conditions to train - all powered within the WHOOP App! You will have your own coach that guides you through the whole process, who will learn from you and adapt with you. Want to get even more personalized? Start a journal within the app and track your personal progress!
The core analytics collect all the data and give you recommendations for that optimal training session and strain on your body.
RECOVER FASTER
Daily recovery status, including Heart Rate Variability (HRV), informs how lifestyle and training behaviors affect your body's recovery, so you can make smarter choices moving forward.
TRAIN SMARTER
Track activities, monitor calories burned, and evaluate each day as it comes with instant performance feedback. Know when to rest and when to push.
SLEEP BETTER
Track sleep performance, efficiency, and consistency, including best-in-class phasing of light, REM, and deep sleep.
MONITOR TRENDS
Review changes in resting heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep cycles, and more over time to analyze trends and evaluate improvements.
Another feature that makes WHOOP so great is the community within the app itself. You can find and join local teams, create your own teams, find martial arts-specific groups, and build new friendships along the way. If you're competitive, you can also rank within their leaderboard and race to the top if you're wanting to go extra hard!
The one accessory that we recommend with the WHOOP strap is the Impact Sleeve. This makes for smooth and non-aggravating training sessions without having to continuously adjust your strap all the time.To learn more how WHOOP can help achieve your fitness goals visit them at whoop.com and learn more about the future of fitness tracking!