WHOOP Strap 3.0 - Great for Tracking Martial Arts Fitness!

fitness
Whoop Strap 3.0
media.wired.com

Having a hard time finding a fitness tracker that can do the job right?

Trust me, I've been there… until I found the new WHOOP Strap 3.0 & App!

The biggest struggle of having a fitness tracker is the weird positioning on your wrist, at least for me. When it comes to training ground techniques or working the bag, it is hard and annoying to have a strap on your wrist.

If you're looking for something that gives you more information than anything else out there, WHOOP is the way to go. You'll get data and information that helps you recover fast by letting you know when you should rest, when you should sleep, and when you are at optimal conditions to train - all powered within the WHOOP App! You will have your own coach that guides you through the whole process, who will learn from you and adapt with you. Want to get even more personalized? Start a journal within the app and track your personal progress!

The core analytics collect all the data and give you recommendations for that optimal training session and strain on your body.

RECOVER FASTER

Daily recovery status, including Heart Rate Variability (HRV), informs how lifestyle and training behaviors affect your body's recovery, so you can make smarter choices moving forward.

TRAIN SMARTER

Whoop Strap

gadgetsandwearables.com

Track activities, monitor calories burned, and evaluate each day as it comes with instant performance feedback. Know when to rest and when to push.

SLEEP BETTER

Track sleep performance, efficiency, and consistency, including best-in-class phasing of light, REM, and deep sleep.

MONITOR TRENDS

Review changes in resting heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep cycles, and more over time to analyze trends and evaluate improvements.

Another feature that makes WHOOP so great is the community within the app itself. You can find and join local teams, create your own teams, find martial arts-specific groups, and build new friendships along the way. If you're competitive, you can also rank within their leaderboard and race to the top if you're wanting to go extra hard!

The one accessory that we recommend with the WHOOP strap is the Impact Sleeve. This makes for smooth and non-aggravating training sessions without having to continuously adjust your strap all the time.

To learn more how WHOOP can help achieve your fitness goals visit them at whoop.com and learn more about the future of fitness tracking!

Know Yourself | WHOOP

Know Yourself | WHOOP

You know the inside of everything.⁣⁣ Except you.⁣⁣ #Knowyourself ⁣⁣with 24/7 insights from WHOOP.⁣⁣Learn more: https://www.whoop.com/







Black Belt magazine Subscription Link

ONE Championship: Demetrious Johnson vs Adriano Moraes Preview

mixed martial arts
Johnson Moraes TNT
blackbeltmag.com

In two weeks' time, pound-for-pound great Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson will get his chance to claim gold once again when he meets ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes at ONE on TNT on Wednesday, April 7.

The title tilt will mark ONE Championship's primetime debut in the United States as they bring a stacked six-event card to kick-off the event series led by one of the most highly anticipated matchups in mixed martial arts.

How did we get here?

Keep Reading Show less
NEW: Black Belt Hall of Fame Member Profiles (1968-1990)

hall of fame
Black Belt Hall of Fame

The Legendary Black Belt Magazine Hall of Fame has never before been documented in a single location. Now, you can learn about all the icons that have achieved one of the greatest honors in all of martial arts.

Black Belt Magazine is proud to announce the NEW Member Profiles feature for the Hall of Fame. At the time of this article, the online records account for every inductee from the inaugural year of 1968 all the way through 1990 (upwards of 200 martial artists). The page will be updated continuously and will include every inductee through 2020 in the near future. For now, you can enjoy images and facts about the legendary members for each induction they received before 1991. Take advantage of this never-before-seen opportunity to learn about many of the martial artists who contributed to the lifestyle, culture, and community that every martial artist experiences today.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE BLACK BELT HALL OF FAME

