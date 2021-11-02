LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Do You Understand the Kata?

karate
If you're a student of Japanese or Okinawan karate, you've been introduced to the first of the five heian or pinan kata.

From a standing position with your feet slightly apart and your fists in front of your thighs, you pivot 90 degrees to your left and execute what's usually called a left downward block.

Do you understand it?

Many karateka not only would say they do but also would regard the question as vaguely insulting. It's a basic technique, after all. Black belts have done it thousands of times. Of course they understand it.

So tell me this: From the beginning position of the kata, which part of your body moves first? Do you look first to your left? If so and if you've perceived a threat, looking at it before moving is going to put you behind in your response, isn't it? You're looking to your front, and a guy on your left launches a punch. Can you turn and look at it and receive it effectively before it lands? You must be fast. Or he must be a slow puncher.

Do your hips move before your knees flex, or is it the other way around? Which direction do your hips rotate? To the left? If so, how do you generate the power to make the block? If you just rotate your hips to the left, you look like a robot without any real power. If you counter-rotate first, moving to the right to generate power, you're making two moves. Your attacker is making only one. You must involve your knees, right? How? Do the muscles in your hips relax to allow knee rotation?

Where are you in the rotation of your hips when your left foot starts to move? Where is your center? Is it behind the movement of your foot, or does it move simultaneously? If it's the latter, how do you maintain stability?

In this kata, the block is achieved by pulling your left arm back so the fist comes almost to your right ear; at the same time, your right arm stretches out to the left. Then you reverse this to make the big, swinging movement that gives the block enough energy to interrupt an attack. So your left arm comes down, and your right fist comes back to rest on your right hip. Ever see that work in a real confrontation? Me, neither. So why do you do it? Again, it's making two movements, both of them rather large, that are supposed to address a single direct attack. The math doesn't add up.

Now, remember that this is a basic movement from a basic kata. You understand it.

Perhaps you're thinking, It's a kata. That's not how we fight.

OK. Then what's the kata for? Karate is a fighting art. You're telling me that not only is the kata not meant to teach fighting but it's also actually counterproductive to learning to fight?

Or maybe you're insisting that the big movements of the kata are for developing gross-motor skills and that as you advance, you're supposed to be able to compress the movements and make them more efficient.

OK. How does that work with this pivot and block? If you make the movement smaller and faster, where does the power come from that will make it strong enough to work? Can you create enough vibration in your hips to come up with that kind of power? Have you actually tried it against a kick or a punch to your side?

If you're going to make this movement more compact, how wide is your stance? In the basic kata, stances are deep. Once you develop the right muscles, it's a stable position. But how stable are you with a much shorter stance? And long or short, where are you in taking this stance when you make contact with the attack? Are you already set in the stance at contact, or are you moving into the vector of the attack, sliding in to meet it?

Putting that right fist on your hip looks good in performances of the kata. Is that a good place for it? Again, do you see a lot of fights where skilled combatants have a fist cocked at their hip?

So is the kata wrong? If not, what's the lesson?

Here's the truth: There are excellent answers to these questions. All of them can be found in the kata — when the kata is taught correctly by those who know what they're doing.

Here's another truth: About 99 percent of those claiming to teach "traditional" karate don't have the answers. That's why their karate is so often superficial or incoherent when they try to insist that "kata is just as important as free fighting." It is, but you'd never know it from the caliber of their teaching.

Here's yet another truth: There are karate sensei who can answer these questions, demonstrate those answers and convey the information to students. I've been in dojo and watched while students are exposed to these teachers, students who for years have been doing a very shallow kind of karate and who suddenly get a glimpse into the depths. When their faces are transformed with this realization, it's a beautiful thing.

Here's a final truth: If you quit assuming that you understand the basics and instead take a long, hard look at those basics and feel for the messages contained within them, you can see for yourself what karate really is.

Of course, this topic is one you can read about here and then turn the page in search of something more interesting. If you're like most people, you won't give serious contemplation to the notion that you might not understand one of the very first movements you learned.

Maybe, though, you are different. Later on, you'll find yourself alone. With no one watching, you'll take up the posture described above and slowly, while thinking about it and trying to feel it, you'll be mindful of a dozen points you've never entertained before. Then you'll make that pivot and execute that block.

Congratulations. You've started learning karate.

Dave Lowry has written Karate Way since 1986. For more information about his articles and books, visit blackbeltmag.com and type his name into the search box.

World Championships Shake Up Black Belt Magazine Rankings

sport karate
WAKO World Championships
Photo Courtesy: WAKO Kickboxing

The last two weeks have seen two major world championships take place as the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO) hosted their event in Italy and the World Karate Commission (WKC) settled their titles in Orlando, Florida. These tournaments allowed sport karate fans, and the Black Belt Magazine rankings committee, to see some of the best competitive martial artists from outside of North America put their skills on display. Keep reading to find out which freshly-crowned world champions have catapulted themselves into the ranks of the elite.

Elijah Everill Bailey Murphy

Photo Courtesy: Beyond the Battle Productions

The biggest leap in the rankings was made by Elijah Everill. The defending Irish Open open weight champion was previously unranked due to pandemic-related inactivity, but his performance at the WAKO world championships vaulted him to the number one position in the men's lightweight point sparring division. The pride of Great Britain defeated America's seemingly unstoppable Bailey Murphy via a convincing 10-point spread. Everill has now spread EVERY opponent he has faced in the last TWO world championships, an unprecedented feat.

Murphy's dominance of North American events, including several huge wins at the Diamond Nationals, helped him maintain the #2 spot behind Everill. Enrique "El Rey" Letona of Guatemala, fighting for Team USA, won a gold medal of his own at the WAKO world championships that secured him the #3 spot in the world. Per the committee, Murphy remains ahead of Letona due to head-to-head match ups and his domination of the North American Sport Karate Association (NASKA) circuit.

Arturo Armendariz

Photo Courtesy: WAKO Guatemala

Letona was not the only Guatemalan-born competitor to leave with a world championship. In the weapons category, former National Black Belt League (NBL) standout Arturo Armendariz impressed the judges with his creative bo routine. A combination of difficult releases and fast manipulations earned him a perfect score from the judges that outdid Rashad "The Black Mamba" Eugene. Eugene won the overall grand championship for both traditional and creative/musical/extreme (CMX) weapons at the AmeriKick Internationals, and was ranked as the #3 men's weapons competitor in the world. Armendariz made his appearance on the Black Belt Magazine Rankings in that third place position as Eugene slid one spot into fourth. The top of that division remains in the hands of Diamond Nationals champion Alex Mancillas of Team Paul Mitchell at number one, and Battle of Atlanta champion Connor Chasteen of Team Infinity just behind him.

Olivia Rando

Photo Courtesy: WAKO USA

The women's forms and weapons rankings also experienced some movement after WAKO worlds. Olivia Rando of Top Ten Team USA made a strong return to sport karate competition and secured a win in the forms division that elevated her to #3 in the CMX forms rankings behind Team Paul Mitchell's dynamic duo of Haley Glass and Sammy Smith. The Paul Mitchell ladies also top the CMX weapons division, which gained a new contender as Mexico's Valeria Bolaños of Team NMAC won a world championship in the creative weapons division that landed her in the #4 spot in the rankings.

The women's division only gets more exciting as we shift our focus to point fighting, where a trio of performances caught the attention of the rankings committee. Evelyn Neyens lived up to her stellar reputation and defeated defending Irish Open open weight champion Dorina Szabó of Hungary to claim the -60 kilograms world title. Jodie Browne of Ireland took the gold in the -70 kilogram division, placing ahead of the previously-ranked Brianna Nurse who took home a bronze. In the -50 kilogram division, Marietta Galanomati of Greece won her staggering fourth consecutive WAKO world championship. These three championship performances equally impressed the committee, and all three athletes find themselves tied for the third spot in the Black Belt Magazine Rankings.

The first two spots are still held by Morgan Plowden and Ki'Tana Everett following their incredible clashes at the Diamond Nationals where Everett took the open weight crown and Plowden achieved revenge in the finals for the coveted ring. Plowden solidified her top ranking by winning a WKC world championship as well. The top five is completed by Jimena Janeiro of Team Revolution and Mouse Millner of Team Legend, who are the defending AmeriKick Internationals and Battle of Atlanta champions respectively.

El Java Abdul Qadir

Photo Courtesy: WAKO Kickboxing

That was not the end of the exciting action in the point fighting divisions. El-Java Abdul-Qadir of Top Ten Team USA recorded an impressive win in the -94 kilogram veteran division and is threatening for the top spot in Black Belt's senior (30+ years of age) point fighting division. For now, that division is owned by Team Legend's Yoskar Gamez who has been more active recently and just won a WKC world championship too. There is sure to be a mega-fight on the horizon between these two world class veterans of the sport.

Abdul-Qadir's teammate Troy Binns grabbed a solid win of his own in the -94 kilogram division for the younger adults. The win was enough for the committee to grant Binns his debut on the rankings in the #4 spot for the men's heavyweight point fighting category. The top of that division remains very strong with Diamond Nationals champion Avery Plowden on top, joined by the likes of Darren "Dee Stacks" Payne and Kameren Dawson.

The team fighting division was also shaken up at the WAKO World Championships. The United States fielded a team that featured Binns, as well as Team Straight Up's Bailey Murphy and Top Ten Team USA's Enrique Letona. The Americans were able to fend off the Everill-led United Kingdom team and met the Italians in the final. Team Italy scored in all of the right moments and pulled off a huge victory to become world champions. Team Straight Up remains in the #1 spot as the champions of the Diamond Nationals and Battle of Atlanta, and Top Ten Team USA holds on at #2 as the champions of the U.S. Open and AmeriKick Internationals. Team Italy currently sits at #3, but continued dominance of WAKO on their part could improve that ranking in the coming months.

The WKC World Championships introduced some new athletes to the junior point fighting divisions. Canadians Liam North and Maeve McColgan won the boys' and girls' titles in the 15-17 age group and are now included as featured athletes. The WKC results also culminated in a new name being added to the men's traditional forms rankings, where world champion Cameron Klos secured a tie for the #5 spot with Connor Chasteen of Team Infinity, who placed ahead of Klos at a few recent NASKA events.

Black Belt Magazine is proud to provide a subjective rankings system that takes all of these major sport karate leagues into account. The rankings committee hopes that this system will promote unity between the various leagues and athletes within the sport. As more European events resume coming out of the pandemic, the rankings are likely to adopt an increasingly international line-up as those athletes continue to excel. In the meantime, click here to view the complete Black Belt Magazine World Sport Karate Rankings.

The 20 Top Best Martial Arts Movies of the 1970’s Part I: 1970-1975

entertainment
Bruce Lee Fists of Fury
s3.amazonaws.com Janus Films

Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

The first kung fu film I saw was in 1973, Bruce Lee's The Big Boss (aka Fists of Fury; 1971). Since then, I've accumulated 950+ martial arts movies from the '70s from 20 countries mostly on Betamax. Rather than list them from worst of the best to the best of the best, I preferred to present the films by the year they were made. There's good chance you haven't seen them all, yet they're out there somewhere. Happy hunting!
Keep Reading Show less

Canelo Alvarez Makes Boxing History at Super Middleweight

news
Canelo Alvarez
cdn-media.theathletic.com The Athletic Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images
Canelo Alvarez, regarded by many as the best pound-for-pound fighter in boxing, gained the undisputed super middleweight championship Saturday night in Las Vegas stopping Caleb Plant in the 11th round of their title unification bout. Plant started the bout moving well and throwing fast but light hitting combinations. Alvarez, keeping his customary high and tight guard, simply walked his man down throughout the bout landing the much more telling blows, particularly his trademark left hook to the body.
Keep Reading Show less