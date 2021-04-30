Wasted Youth - Martial Arts Opinion

Anyone who has been a fan of any specific martial art or martial arts in general has heard the mythical tales of honor in which a master at the highest level chooses in his or her wisdom to identify themselves with a white belt.

Everyone surely feels the weight of the virtue in that. The master exemplifying the need to be a perpetual student. Even mentioning it feels like cheapening it or lessening its significance. There is something to the old idea that makes its way idiomatically into most cultures and most times. It could be there is some of the same stuff (stuff is a technical word – look it up) in the idea on the other side of that age coin - that youth is wasted on the young. Even that legendary martial arts trainer Sensei Mark Twain once quipped how at fourteen years old he thought his father was ignorant and at twenty one he was amazed at how much old dad had learned in seven years. Before you suggest Twain was not a Sensei, you might want to also check if that quote wasn't apocryphal too. Mandela effect much?

Digression aside, it is undeniable that it takes years to become anything like a master in martial arts. Unless, of course you can get the online degree at the same place as the $5 ordinations for clergy that merely says you are a master. Martial arts history is rife with legends of such masters being put to the test. It is pretty clear though why there are no refunds for those digital black belts. So, how is it fair that once someone reaches master level status, their age is such that they are implored by good sense and health concerns to step aside and make way for the young even when they are in their maturity prime and more capable of humbly learning without ego in the way? Aside from those few and notable exceptions like a Randy Couture who comes out of retirement to win a belt at 44 years old, or someone like Glover Teixeira (who has earned a title shot against Jan Blachowicz) turning back the clock, the cliché proves true that father time is undefeated – and we could add, doesn't care what color you think your belt is.

Teixeira Blachowicz

www.mmaindia.com

It might be seen as cruel that the wisest fighters have the least ability to use their wisdom, but it is also beautiful that at least in this arena (literally in some cases), there is still a tradition of passing knowledge on to the next generation. Gone are the days when it was common that a blacksmith hands the hammer and anvil to his son. But alive and well are the days where a former champ like Mike Brown of American Top Team fame can take his wisdom and pass it along. Instead of a fairy tale sunset or a sad fading into oblivion, it behooves those old warriors to not think themselves as having nothing to offer when their hardware is no longer compatible with their software. No need to ask why it is that just when you start to figure something out, you are too old to be good at it. Maybe the answer is because you are supposed to help others get good at it and be prepared to do the same for their fighting progeny. Youth might be wasted on the young, but it should not be that wisdom and knowledge is wasted on the old either.

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Punching or Open Hand Strikes? It's Not Rocket Science

self-defense
Punch vs Palm Strike
SecuritySolutionsMedia.com

Most people in the world have received no formal self-defense training whatsoever, and yet they (men) instinctively know to ball up their fists and strike their opponent with them, while women tend to use open hand strikes.

That's just the way the sexes are "hard wired." You don't believe me? Go inside any bar in the world on a Friday night, whether in Frankfurt, Germany or Los Angeles, USA and observe two men go at it. It's a slugfest. On the other hand, what do you think you're going to see when two women are fighting each other? They call it a "cat fight" for a reason: scratching, slapping, pulling of hair and clothes. Obviously, nothing is 100% of the time, because I've seen some female gang members ball up their fists and beat their victims senseless, while I've seen a few men go spastic with slapping like motions. As a former law enforcement officer, I've have had to break up a lot of fights, not to mention being attacked many times by both men and women, and I feel confident standing by the stereotypes.

Let's face it. There's not much to punching. It's not rocket science. You make a tight fist, then as fast and as hard as you can, you drive it through someone's face, ribs, or stomach.

What Happens When Pop Culture Meets Martial Arts

entertainment
Martial Arts Pop Culture
www.denofgeek.com

I have a confession to make.

I was actually a ninja long before I stepped foot in any dojo. In fact, by seven years old, I already had plastic shuriken and two mini-swords as well as epic shoulder pads and a red headband.

I know. I was dang near ready to join the Iga ninja clan.

Mind you, I only wore this outfit and wielded these bend-before-breaking weapons once or twice, specifically on October 31st. After my Halloween spent as a "ninja", I spent subsequent Octobers as a street fighting karate master with ripped sleeves and a dark alter ego. The people around me called me "Ryu" back then.

Moral of the story: I had dope halloween costumes when growing up and, more importantly, the martial arts we train have an impact on more than just the lives in the martial art studio. Nowadays, pop culture has a close, curious eye on the things we do in the dojo. Martial art stories have become intertwined with countless books, TV shows, performances, and conversations.

