Longest Reigning Boxing Champ Finally Loses
December 02 | 2020
Thailand's Wanheng Menayothin, who held a monumental unbeaten career record and was boxing's longest reigning champion, finally lost Friday dropping a 12-round decision and his WBC strawweight title to Petchmanee CP Freshmart in Thailand.
Menayothin, 35, came into the bout having made 12 straight defenses of the title over the course of six years. His 54-0 career mark entering the fight would have been the greatest unbeaten and untied record of any world champion in boxing history if he'd retired with it. Instead, he falls to 54-1 while Petchmanee claims the championship and moves to 35-1.
