Gömbös Named Head Coach of Germany's National Sport Karate Team

László Gömbös, 31, was announced as the new head coach of Germany's national sport karate team on May 25th. As a competitor, Gömbös still represents the Halker-KiralyTeam Kickboxing Academy of Budapest, Hungary when fighting in Europe and Team Paul Mitchell Karate when fighting in North America. The 6x WAKO World Champion has been training with the German national team for a while since moving to the country to work for the Century Martial Arts European branch. In his new role, he will be coaching alongside Stefan Urkel and Leonard Ademaj.

The German National Sport Karate Team focuses primarily on point fighting events in Europe within the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO). The addition of someone with such extensive WAKO experience and an incredible point fighting résumé is sure to boost the quality of their program overall.

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Prominent Martial Artists Celebrate 60 Years of Black Belt

In recognition of Black Belt's 60th Anniversary in 2021, influential martial artists from all over the world have reached out to celebrate the incredible milestone. Black Belt thanks all of our readers for making this journey possible, and we look forward to sharing and spreading the martial arts for many years to come. Special thanks to all of those below who took the time to film a video for the 60th Anniversary. Keep scrolling to view all of the kind messages we have received from some of the most notable martial artists in the world today.

Three Reasons Martial Artists Should Eat Bananas

Martial arts require a lot of sweat, strength, speed, and power.

Therefore, you will need the easiest and best way to receive, sustain, and replenish energy. Whether it is pre, post, or possibly, during your training, you must have fuel to continue high performance.

Bananas are one of the most popular fruits in the world. They are small but packed with lots of energy, nutrients, antioxidants, and minerals and have a huge impact on your health, performance, and training. Bananas are a favorite source of energy for athletes because of their composition; having carbs, protein, potassium, and magnesium; perfect to replace what you lose quickly for your body to keep on training and performing.

One medium-sized banana (120g) contains 106 calories, 27g of carbohydrates, 3.2g of fiber, 1.4g of protein, 400mg of potassium, 35mg of magnesium, and 0.4g of fat.

Here is why eating three bananas will improve your health, boost your performance and enhance your training.

