Wakatakakage Wins Playoff to Take Grand Sumo Tournament, Make History

sumo
​Wakatakakage Sumo
Wakatakakage in 2022

Sumo wrestler Wakatakakage defeated opponent Takayasu in a thrilling playoff bout to capture the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in Osaka, Japan this weekend while earning a piece of history. Recently promoted to sekiwake, sumo's third highest rank, he became the first wrestler in 86 years to win a championship in their initial appearance as a sekiwake.

Wakatakakage and Takayasu came into the tournament's final day tied atop the leader board but both lost their final match leaving them each with a 12-3 record for the event necessitating a playoff between them. Takayasu tried to use his superior size to force Wakatakakage from the ring and had him right up against the edge looking like he'd go out. But the sekiwake managed to seize his opponent's arm pivoting and throwing Takayasu from the ring to capture the title.

The tournament was without the sport's lone grand champion, Terunofuji, who withdrew in the first week due to injuries.

World Martial Arts Community Responds to the Russian Invasion of Ukraine!

news
Ukrainian soldiers
Artem Priymenko had a bright future ahead of him in the martial arts world. Having been described as one of the most promising young martial artists in Ukraine, Priymenko captured the country’s 16-and-under championship in sambo in 2021, then went on to qualify for the national team and the upcoming world cup competitions. With Ukraine being one of world’s foremost producers of sambo talent and with the sport recently gaining recognition from the International Olympic Committee, not to mention being a breeding ground for MMA champions, Priymenko’s future seemed limitless. But that’s all gone now.

ONE X Recap

one championship
Angela Lee MMA
ONE Championship completed one of the most stunning martial arts events in history on Saturday, March 26, with its 10th-anniversary show, ONE X.

The event was jam-packed with 20 bouts across four sports and a mixed rules super-fight. There were five World Championships on the line and a final to a tournament on the bill. Nothing more could have been added to make it any more special.

Will Smith Strikes Chris Rock at Oscars, Technique Needs Work

entertainment
Will Smith Chris Rock
After Chris Rock delivered a G.I. Jane punchline targeted at Jada Pinkett Smith's short hair, Will Smith approached the Oscars stage and promptly slapped Rock in a shocking turn of events. Smith did a surprisingly good job of not telegraphing the technique and using his hips to generate power, but Black Belt Magazine typically doesn't approve of slapping as an effective strike (unless it is Nate Diaz's Stockton Slap). Rock demonstrated a very strong chin, taking the blow with apparently minimal damage before continuing his bit.

Many thought it may have been an act, but Smith made it evident how real it was by shouting expletives at Rock and telling him to keep his wife's name out of his mouth. Rock impressively continued the show smoothly, and Smith would go on to win the Academy Award for best actor later in the evening.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

