Fans Can Vote On ONE Atomweight Grand Prix Semifinal Matchups

ONE Championship has given fans the power after a sensational start to the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix at ONE: Empower. The voting is now in its final day for fans to cast their ballots for what semifinals they want to see.

The quarterfinals showed the heart and competitiveness of every entry into the tournament. All four of the matches were closely contested and offered back-and-forth action.

The first athlete to punch their ticket through to the next round was Itsuki Hirata, who edged past a late-charging Alyse Anderson. Despite getting dropped in the third round, the Japanese warrior got back to her grappling game and grabbed a unanimous decision victory.

In the second contest, Ritu Phogat completed one of the most memorable comebacks in ONE history. After nearly getting finished by Meng Bo in the first round, Phogat charged back with her wrestling. In the final two rounds, "The Indian Tigress" outworked her Chinese opponent to get her hand raised.

Stamp Fairtex exacted a little bit of revenge in her rematch against Alyona Rassohyna. The highly-anticipated rematch saw both women have success, but in the end, it was Stamp who did enough to take a narrow split decision.

The co-main event of the evening was the final quarterfinal. #1-ranked contender Denice Zamboanga met longtime atomweight standout Seo Hee Ham, making her ONE debut. Zamboanga tried to stifle the South Korean, but Ham was able to score in space. The judges were split, but it was Ham who got the win.

Those are the four who advanced, and now you can pick any combination of the proposed bouts to see in the second round. Who do you want to see matched up? Become the matchmaker and vote!

Fans can vote on which two semifinals they want to see right here.

Joshua Pacio and Yosuke Saruta Collide In Trilogy Bout At ONE Revolution

Pacio and Saruta
ONE Championship Strawweight World Champion Joshua "The Passion" Pacio will be back inside the Circle on Friday, September 24, opposite rival Yosuke "The Ninja" Saruta to finish their trilogy at ONE: Revolution.
Where Do Martial Art Movies Come From?

Raging Fire movie
Well Go USA Entertainment and Martial Arts Movies in the USA

Recently, I watched the movie Paper Tigers on Netflix. It is full of great action and it's very funny. A few days later, I watched Ip Man 4: The Finale. At the beginning of these films was an increasingly familiar logo consisting of an orange diamond with a W in the center. I noticed the logo at the beginning of many of the martial art films I've enjoyed over the past few years. Who are they? Are they a martial arts movie fan's lifeline to quality action films? I think so.
Female Boxer Dies As Result of Injuries Sustained in Match

Jeanette Zacarias Zapata
images.newindianexpress.com
Mexican female professional boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata died on Thursday in Montreal from injuries sustained in a match last Saturday. Zapata, who was just 18, had taken several hard punches in the fourth round of her bout against Marie Pier Houle. She was unable to walk back to her corner at the end of the round and began to convulse before being transported to Sacré-Coeur-de-Montréal hospital where she was placed in a medically-induced coma.
