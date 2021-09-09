Fans Can Vote On ONE Atomweight Grand Prix Semifinal Matchups
The quarterfinals showed the heart and competitiveness of every entry into the tournament. All four of the matches were closely contested and offered back-and-forth action.
The first athlete to punch their ticket through to the next round was Itsuki Hirata, who edged past a late-charging Alyse Anderson. Despite getting dropped in the third round, the Japanese warrior got back to her grappling game and grabbed a unanimous decision victory.
In the second contest, Ritu Phogat completed one of the most memorable comebacks in ONE history. After nearly getting finished by Meng Bo in the first round, Phogat charged back with her wrestling. In the final two rounds, "The Indian Tigress" outworked her Chinese opponent to get her hand raised.
Stamp Fairtex exacted a little bit of revenge in her rematch against Alyona Rassohyna. The highly-anticipated rematch saw both women have success, but in the end, it was Stamp who did enough to take a narrow split decision.
The co-main event of the evening was the final quarterfinal. #1-ranked contender Denice Zamboanga met longtime atomweight standout Seo Hee Ham, making her ONE debut. Zamboanga tried to stifle the South Korean, but Ham was able to score in space. The judges were split, but it was Ham who got the win.
Those are the four who advanced, and now you can pick any combination of the proposed bouts to see in the second round. Who do you want to see matched up? Become the matchmaker and vote!
Fans can vote on which two semifinals they want to see right here.
