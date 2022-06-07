Volkov Stops Rozenstruik in One at UFC Fight Night

Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC
Less than three months after being submitted by Tom Aspinall in one round, heavyweight Alexander Volkov made a quick turnaround taking out Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the first round of Saturday's UFC Fight Night 207 main event from Las Vegas. The 6'7" Volkov looked to use his reach advantage early mixing low and high roundhouse kicks with a long left jab to keep Rozenstruik on the outside.
Rozenstruik took his time though and finally caught hold of one of Volkov's body kicks stepping inside to unleash a combination of hard left and right hooks. But Volkov maintained composure and came back firing a huge straight right hand. With Rozenstruik wobbling from the blow, Volkov threw a flurry of punches that left his opponent squatting against the cage where he tried to cover up. But referee Herb Dean stepped in quickly to stop the action awarding Volkov the win.
The co-main event saw unbeaten Movsar Evloev use an impressive combination of wrestling, punches and a couple of flying knee strikes to dominate Dan Ige en route to a unanimous decision victory.
