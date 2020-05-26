Vitor Belfort trains with Mike Tyson for comeback fight?

MMA Legend Vitor Belfort is in the gym with Mike Tyson

Q. What do you think of Mike Tyson's comeback? Do you think he's making the right decision?

"I think that's a decision Mike [Tyson] has made for himself. It takes a lot of courage to step back in the ring, especially at that age. I admire him for his bravery and wish him the best of luck."

Q. What do you think of Mike's physical conditioning now? Do you think he's in shape now? What is your impression of him?

"He needs to train smart, because what used to work for him before might not work for him now. This is new ground he's discovering for himself, and it's a wonderful journey."

Q. What do you think Mike needs to do to be successful in his comeback? / What advice can you give to Mike Tyson ahead of this unprecedented comeback?

"He needs to make smart choices. The right opponent is key. He needs an opponent that will bring value to the market, and build a legacy, not just an opponent that will try to make some money."

Q. Can you also tell us about your experience at All Elite Wrestling and what you did there with Mike?

"I think AEW should have Mike and myself do a tag team match against two of their champions! It will be the two youngest champions of combat sports against the two youngest champions of AEW. That for me is a great idea and I'm open to it. Tony, the owner of AEW is a good friend of mine."

Queen of All Moves

Do you want to maximize your self defense skills? Learn the game of combat chess and most importantly the queen of all moves.

Allow me to intercept those who would object to the title of this article. I'm not claiming that there's a secret move, shortcut or hack that will give you the edge in any fight. Even if there was an ultimate weapon or strategy, you likely would avoid it because you
Power Pops Protein Puffs - Product Review

Power Pops are a great snack for right after an intents training session. These little puffs pack quiet a lot of punch to them. Not only do they come in great flavors such as Bacon Cheddar, Parmesan Garlic and White Cheddar, they also taste amazing. And let's face it, who does not like some puffs?


The best multi use weights for small spaces!

Looking to buy some weights to gain some strength?

Looking at Dumbbell, Kettlebells or Weighted bar? How about an all in one that won't just save you some good amount of money but also space? Look no further, we bring you the GRIPBELL!

Let's face it, when we do want to work on some strength building, we don't want to go around shopping for 20 different weight equipment things. That would just not want us to even do any sort of strength training. But what if we only needed a few, a few that can do the things we want without having 20 things lay around? That's where the GRIPBELL comes in. Let me clarify with you first, these are not some heavy duty, muscle exploding weights, they are for building the level of strength we as martial artists want without going crazy and insane in bulk sizing!

Different types of martial art blocks

Many different types of "blocks" are taught in most martial arts school. We are taught high blocks, low blocks, middle blocks, knife hand blocks, etc. Some schools will also teach how to use the legs to block an attack, as well.

The purpose of this writing is to possibly open some minds to the possibilities of going outside the box and considering alternatives to the basics.

Blocking is taught as a way of protecting oneself from harm. Truly, we don't "block" anything, as a non-martial artist would think of it. What we call "blocking" is more of a redirection of an opponent's attack, or even a counterstrike against the opponent's attacking limb.

To block something would mean to put something, like your arm, leg or other body part directly in front of the attack. That would certainly hurt and possibly cause some damage. The goal should be to move the attack out of the way in order to prevent injury and provide a way to fight back. For example, many schools teach blocks as a limb moving toward the strike such as a circular high block.

The movement required for a block might have other uses, if you keep an open mind. The blocking techniques can also be used as attack techniques. For example, your "low block" may be used as a striking technique against the outer thigh of the attacker. Your high block might be used as a strike to the jaw. The set up for a block can be used as a deflection, as well as the actual block.

Doing a block or a series of blocks will most likely not end an attack. A block needs to be followed by a counterattack. While the block is usually taught as a separate technique in order to learn it correctly, it should also be used in combination with a counter.

The more you know, the more you realize how much you don't know. Intensive books can and have be written about basic techniques. With this writing, I am hoping to create interest in exploring the additional possibilities for what we have been taught and what we teach others.

About Grand Master Stevens

GM Stevens has been training in taekwondo for 47 years under the tutelage of the late legendary Grand Master Richard Chun. He holds an 8th degree black belt and is certified in the USA and in Korea. Grand Master Stevens is a member of the Board of Directors of the prestigious Richard Chun TaeKwonDo World Headquarters organization. He has been very active in his community and has been a volunteer with the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps for over 11 years. He is a certified member of C.E.R.T. (Community Emergency Response Team).

Gary Stevens Taekwondo is located at 175 Rock Road in Glen Rock, New Jersey.

For more information: call (201) 670-7263, email: StevensTKD@aol.com or go to www.StevensTaeKwonDo.com

