Virtual Tour of China’s Shaolin Temple

As we all know, COVID-19 has put a damper on travel, but that doesn't mean you can't sample the sights that a renowned martial arts landmark like Shaolin Temple has to offer. Some will be satisfied just seeing these photos on their computer screen, but many will use the images to whet their appetite for a dream vacation to Henan province in China as soon as air travel is back to normal.

Ticket to enter the temple grounds

Main gate into Shaolin Temple

A Shaolin guardian with a staff

Shaolin statues (1)

Shaolin statues (2)

Shaolin statues (3)

Shaolin statues (4)

Shaolin weapons (1)

Shaolin weapons (2)

Shaolin mural (1)

Shaolin mural (2)

Shaolin mural (3)

Shaolin students (1)

Shaolin students (2)

Shaolin students (3)

Indentations in the Shaolin floor (from the monks' feet)

Shaolin cemetery

All Photos © Robert W. Young

