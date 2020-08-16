Virtual Fight Tour: Walker Wins 2OT Thriller, Murphy Defeats Saint in High-Energy Battle

The world's first pay-per-view point fighting event did not disappoint, with four exciting fights leaving fans begging for more.

Jessie Wray's Virtual Fight Tour brought professional point fighting back with an event that was truly one-of-a-kind. The card featured two fights between rising stars who are trying to make a name for themselves in the sport, and two fights between superstars as Kevin Walker took on Ryan George and Tyreeke Saint challenged Bailey Murphy. Keep reading for results and analysis of each exciting bout.

Darren Payne def. Stan Rakov (FINAL: 27-15)

Darren Payne

Team Straight Up's Stan Rakov knew he would need to get to work early if he wanted to overcome the 7-inch height advantage of Team Next Level's Darren "Dee Stacks" Payne, which he did with an immediate back-fist to start the match. Payne answered shortly after with a defensive side kick. As rounds one and two progressed, Rakov continued to pressure by getting off the line quickly and keeping the fight close. Payne made some clever adjustments heading into round three and created more space to render Rakov's quick takeoffs ineffective. Payne would pull away during the third round to ultimately win the fight by a twelve-point margin.

Prahlada Milligan-Cuffee def. Angel Diaz (FINAL: 24-19)

Prahlada Milligan-Cuffee

This was the first-ever matchup between Team Next Level's Prahlada Milligan-Cuffee and Team Revolution's Angel Diaz. Diaz came out of the gate with an active kicking leg to slow down Milligan-Cuffee's aggresive strategy to start the match. In round two, Milligan-Cuffee landed a beautiful 2-point spinning hook kick to the head that shifted the momentum heavily in his favor as he began to pull away. However, Diaz would make a valiant comeback in round three as he scored two head kicks during a 7-0 run to tie the fight back up. Despite the excellent effort of Diaz, Milligan-Cuffee would win the majority of the last several clashes and ultimately claim a five-point victory.

Kevin Walker def. Ryan George (FINAL/2OT: 17-14)

Kevin Walker

The matchup between Kevin Walker of Team All-Stars and Ryan George of Team Dojo Elite - Power was arguably the most highly-anticipated fight on the entire card. These two superstars have faced one another numerous times and always provide fireworks. George was aggressive to begin the fight, jumping out to a 3-0 lead that had Walker circling the ring on defense. In round two, Walker began applying the pressure and took his first lead of the fight by the middle of the round. After several back-and-forth exchanges, George land a buzzer-beating back-fist to end the round with a tied score. These two fighters really let loose in round three, as Walker landed a picture-perfect axe kick on the head of George. George responded with a powerful flurry of punches that resulted in an injury timeout for Walker. Walker would recover in time to finish the fight, but the skilled opponents found themselves tied once again at the end of the third. According to Virtual Fight Tour rules, the fighters have an opportunity to agree to a sudden-death overtime or an extra one-minute round. In this case, the fighters disagreed and a coin toss would determine which fighter got to choose the overtime format. Walker would win the toss and elect to have an additional one-minute round, in which he used his endurance to build a two-point lead. With only two seconds remaining in overtime, Walker stepped out of the ring to avoid a cartwheel kick by George, which resulted in a clock stoppage and a penalty point being awarded to George. George capitalized on the two seconds by scoring another miraculous buzzer-beating back-fist to tie the match once again at the end of the first overtime. In the second overtime, Walker was finally able to pull away for good and claim the belt in an absolute thriller.

Bailey Murphy def. Tyreeke Saint (FINAL: 25-20)

Bailey Murphy

The final match saw superstars Bailey Murphy of Team Straight Up and Tyreeke Saint of Team Top Ten USA add another chapter to their storied friendly rivalry. In the first round, both fighters expended a ton of energy using a variety of hard fakes and fast takeoffs in an attempt to get an edge. Remarkably, their endurance held up through the entirety of the fight. The fighters continued to stay in the pocket through round two, with Murphy starting to gain momentum with a two-point lead. Murphy continued to pull away in the third round with a barrage of blitzes that kept Saint reacting instead of initiating. The extremely high skill level of both fighters was evident as Murphy eventually earned the victory by five points. In his post-fight interview, Murphy began with a passionate monologue before any questions were asked. He explained that he no longer wants to be referred to as "the future", because he feels his eight NASKA overall grand championships make him a star of the present. He showed respect to Irish Open champion Elijah Everill by claiming that Everill is the best point fighter in the world right now, but added that by 2021 Murphy himself would be regarded as the greatest on the planet. Time will tell if this prophecy is true, but his unquestionable talent and record of success suggests that Murphy is well on his way to becoming one of the greats.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Fitness Is Required for Martial Arts Proficiency!

Once upon a time, it seemed like only technique mattered in the martial arts. If you had mastered the skills of karate or kung fu, you didn't have to be in especially good shape to use them. In fact, people who really had faith in the notion of "effortless victory" could be incredibly condescending toward athletes.

Strength training and aerobic training were considered primitive and brutish, things only a simpleton would get involved in. "Real" martial artists knew that intuition and dexterity took care of everything in a fight.

Photos by Robert Reiff

These days, everyone who isn't irretrievably flaky gives sports science its due. Whether you're practicing aikijujutsu or Brazilian jiu-jitsujiu-jitsu, being strong and having more stamina will help you do it better.

Why did we resist that idea for so long? Why did it take years for the martial arts to catch up with other sports and physical pursuits? I think it's because we see our arts as mental disciplines, while we see athleticism as cognitive or spiritual failure. We see athletes as people who can't grasp anything besides conditioning and basic technique.

There is some truth to this belief. A superior athlete with only a little martial arts training will easily beat most people, and he doesn't have to delve too deeply into the arts to do it. But this doesn't mean that athletes are too stupid to understand the fighting arts and philosophies. In fact, a lot of athletes are smarter than most of us will ever be.

For example, astrophysicist David Schramm, one of the architects of Big Bang cosmology, was a champion Greco-Roman wrestler. He was so good, in fact, that he was a finalist in the 1968 Olympic trials.

So athletes can be positively brilliant sometimes. What really irks martial artists is that you don't have to be all that bright or insightful to be a good athlete. You don't have to be smarter than an ape to be as quick or as strong as one.

For every Dave Schramm out there, there are a hundred meatheads who can beat you to a pulp because of their superior strength and conditioning. It's an ugly truth that seems to debunk our beautiful martial arts ideals.

Of course, it's not that simple at all. Once an athlete is matched with a skilled martial artist of the same size and fitness level, the only difference between the two is mental: One knows how to fight, and one doesn't. One knows how to keep his head and function from a calm center, and one doesn't.

For more from Keith Vargo, author of this post, buy his book here.

I'm sure some readers have seen football players and weightlifters get totally schooled by kyokushin or BJJ guys who were in good shape. When martial artists reach a high level of physical fitness, you can really see the difference the mental aspects of the arts make.

Still, athleticism is so ugly to many martial artists that they want to minimize its importance. They argue that increased strength or stamina is incidental, that being in shape doesn't hurt your technique but it doesn't help it either. There is some truth to this belief as well.

No amount of strength or cardio training will help you use or endure eye pokes, groin kicks and similar techniques. But if you can't walk up a flight of stairs without getting winded, chances are slim that you could even position your body to perform a decent self-defense technique.

Likewise, some people argue that being aware of your surroundings, knowing how dangerous people behave and avoiding fights are the real goals of the martial arts. But even then, you need to have at least a decent level of fitness. How can you run away from a bad situation if you can't run a few laps without passing out?

What happens when you do have to struggle with someone? You still need at least a moderate level of strength and conditioning to survive.

What about the martial arts ideal of effortless victory? It's something of an illusion. Technique is important. So are intuition and dexterity. They are all part of what makes a victory seem effortless.

Depending on your level of fitness, it may even feel effortless to you. But a lot of mental and physical training goes into making it seem that way. In short, effortless victory is about being in good enough shape to allow your body to do what you know how to do.

Keith Vargo is a Black Belt contributing editor and the author of Philosophy of Fighting: Morals and Motivations of the Modern Warrior. He currently lives in Japan.


UFC 252 - Miocic vs Cormier 3: Main Card Preview

One of the best trilogies in UFC history will come to an end Saturday night in the main event of an action-packed card.

On August 15, UFC 252 will take place at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. The five-fight main card is headlined by a clash of the titans in which defending champion Stipe Miocic will take on former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. The rest of the main card promises to be exciting with a mix of experienced veterans like Junior Dos Santos and rising stars like Sean O'Malley.

It's All About Respect - Feature Story

Have you ever seen one of those incredible demonstrations of martial arts power? One where a tiny Asian master will show seemingly superhuman strength by standing immovable as half a dozen men try to push him? Or have you ever heard about the little old sensei who could defeat an opponent half his age while barely lifting a finger? Assuming that, unlike Luke Skywalker, such martial artists have not actually tapped into the force and don't possess superhuman powers, then something else is obviously going on here. But what?

