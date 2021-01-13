Virtual Fight Tour Draft: Plowden and Tention Finalize Rosters
Virtual Fight Tour is gearing up for their fifth promotion on January 23rd, and the rosters are now set.
Jessie Wray's Virtual Fight Tour V: Draft Edition will highlight a clash of titans between two legendary point fighters acting as coaches for drafted rosters. Richard Plowden, the Head Coach of Team Impex, and Jadi Tention, owner of Tention's Championship Karate and host of the world-renowned TCK Winter Camp, have each drafted 12-fighter rosters that will face off in the VFT cage. Numerous fighters submitted videos demonstrating their skills for Plowden and Tention to review, and the players were selected in a snake-style draft Monday evening. Keep reading to find out who is representing each of these legendary coaches for this truly unique event.
Team Plowden
With the first overall pick in the draft, Richard Plowden selected one of the hottest fighters in the world and the defending champion of the Black Belt Magazine Lightweight Men's Point Fighting Rankings, Bailey Murphy. He rounded out his roster with Black Belt Magazine's #3-ranked heavyweight contender Anthony Merricks, Mike Simmons of Team Dojo Elite - Power, and several other talented fighters. Here is the complete Team Plowden roster, in the order that they were drafted.
- Bailey Murphy (19-34 Male)
- Anthony Merricks (19-34 Male)
- Angel Diaz (19-34 Male)
- Paolo Serafico (16-18 Male)
- Darryl Carter (19-34 Male)
- Aaron Dorsainvil (16-18 Male)
- Mike Simmons (35+ Male)
- Audrey Mihalik (19-34 Female)
- Emma Cullinan (16-18 Female)
- Rasha Alhnaity (35+ Female)
- Shaq Porter (35+ Male, Alternate)
- Tyriel Robinson (19-34 Male, Alternate)
Team Tention
Jadi Tention used the second overall pick to claim Team Legend's Kristhian Rivas, another red-hot fighter who is coming off of a win over Jerrell Dawson at Virtual Fight Tour IV. Tention added depth to his roster with Darren "Dee Stacks" Payne (who holds the VFT record for the most points scored in a single match with 27), teenage star Tyson Wray, and a variety of other skilled martial artists. Here is the complete Team Tention roster, once again in the order they were drafted.
- Kristhian Rivas (19-34 Male)
- Sheldon Wray (19-34 Male)
- Darren Payne (19-34 Male)
- Tyson Wray (16-18 Male)
- Kevin Muniz (19-34 Male)
- Brianna Nurse (16-18 Female)
- Terry Lee (35+ Male)
- Dee Everett (35+ Female)
- Joshua Heyward (16-18 Male)
- Peyton Fender (19-34 Female)
- Abia Williams (35+ Male, Alternate)
- Cord Bailey (19-34 Male, Alternate)
These evenly-matched rosters are sure to make for an exciting main event, which would be fitting for a promotion that has seen multiple overtime fights and massive comebacks to claim victory. There will also be a "call-out" match between Team Plowden's Anthony Merricks and Canada's Ben Stewart before the teams take over for the main event. There are endless possibilities for how Virtual Fight Tour V could end, and the only way to find out is to tune in on Uventex TV at 6:00 PM EST on January 23rd.
Click here to get your tickets NOW!