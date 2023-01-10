ONE Championship MMA Prodigy Victoria Lee Dies at 18
January 10 | 2023
ONE Championship
It was revealed on Saturday that Victoria Lee, a rising mixed martial arts star with the ONE Championship promotion, died last month. Angela Lee, the reigning ONE women's atomweight champion, announced via Instagram post that her sister passed away on December 26. The cause of death was not revealed.
In her post, Angela Lee wrote of her sister, "You were our bright light. Our sunshine. And that will never change. You were perfect in every way. The best person I knew. The most beautiful girl, inside and out."
With Angela Lee and older brother Christian Lee both holding titles within ONE, Victoria Lee, 18, was viewed by many as the organization's next big star. Before turning professional at the age of 16, she was a Hawaii state wrestling champion and a junior world champion in pankration. She was 3-0 as a professional but hadn't fought since September, 2021 when she scored a 2nd round TKO over Victoria Souza.
