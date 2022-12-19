Victoria Lee Inspired By Brother Christian's Champ-Champ Status

Victoria Lee will soon step back inside the ONE Championship Circle at ONE on Prime Video 6 on Friday, January 13 (h/t MMAFighting). After a successful start to her professional career in 2021, the talented 18-year-old got a year-long break from active competition. Now she is ready to continue on her path to greatness.
And she does not have far to look for inspiration.
Lee’s older siblings are both ONE World Champions. Angela holds the ONE Atomweight World Championship, and Christian is now a two-division king with the lightweight and welterweight divisions under his reign. And Lee was over the moon about her brother’s welterweight title victory.
“It showed the heart of a true champion. It was really inspiring in general. The way that he was able to push through and fight through that adversity and come out on top was just an amazing finish really,” Lee told ONE.
“I think that performance is just the true definition of what a champion is. He was able to showcase his skills so perfectly and overcome the adversity and really show why he’s the double-champ.”
For each victory, Lee has baked a cake for her brother. Nothing changed for his latest triumph. Following Christian’s ONE Welterweight World Championship victory over Kiamrian Abbasov, he was welcomed home with a banana cake.
“This time he requested a banana cake. So, as soon as we finished watching the fight, I was in the kitchen baking for him,” Lee said.
While celebrations were well-earned, back inside United MMA, Lee gets a front-row seat to the training of champions. She knows the hard work that goes into the preparations for title bouts, and that has motivated her for the daily grind of martial arts excellence.
And she has also seen the brand-new ONE titles and is getting a little experience with how that feels over her shoulder.
“The new ONE Championship belt is really nice. When he brought it home and we were able to carry it, it was so heavy (26 pounds). It was nuts,” said “The Prodigy.”
With work ahead of her before she can claim her own championship, Lee is ready to show how much she has grown inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok on January 13.
ONE on Prime Video 6 airs live and free to all U.S. and Canadian Amazon Prime subscribers at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Friday, January 13.