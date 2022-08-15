Vera KOs Cruz at UFC Fight Night
August 15 | 2022
Dominick Cruz had the moves but Marlon Vera showed he has the power knocking out the former two-time UFC champion in their bantamweight main event Saturday at UFC on ESPN 41 from San Diego, Calif. Cruz, at 37, was attempting to make one more run at a title shot and looking good most of the way. His trademark herky-jerky footwork and fakes from all directions had Vera hesitant at times as Cruz drew on his wealth of experience to masterfully mix low kicks with fast punch combinations and quick single leg takedowns over the first three rounds.
But Vera showed he was always dangerous, briefly dropping Cruz with a left hook in the first round and a big right hand in the third. Cruz's luck finally ran out in the fourth. Making one of his odd ducking movements off to his right, he faded into the path of a left roundhouse kick from Vera that landed flush and knocked him out. For Vera it was his fourth win in a row and places him a step closer to a crack at the UFC bantamweight belt.
