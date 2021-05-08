ONE Championship: Vera and Bhullar's Road to Dangal

mixed martial arts
Vera Bhullar
Daily Guardian

Brandon "The Truth" Vera has run roughshod over the ONE Championship heavyweight division since his arrival. With knockouts in each of his performances in the division, Vera has taken the mantle and led the charge as the ONE Heavyweight World Champion.

On Saturday, May 15, at ONE: Dangal, a new challenger arises in "Singh" Arjan Bhullar.

Bhullar made a statement in his ONE debut against Mauro Cerilli, and now he'll get an opportunity at the gold in the main event of ONE's latest entry of their exciting 2021 campaign.

The American Kickboxing Academy athlete is a talented grappler. He is a 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medalist and has enjoyed success since transitioning into mixed martial arts. However, a World Championship has eluded him thus far, and it keeps pushing him each day in the gym.

But Vera will not go quietly.

"The Truth" believes this is his division, and he is the best heavyweight in the world. As the ONE Heavyweight World Champion, it is up to the challenger to prove him wrong. He'll get that chance on Saturday, May 15.

Journey back to see all of the successes both men have had under the bright lights of ONE. Tasting defeat is not something either man is used to as elite heavyweight athletes.

Watch how both men have enjoyed success inside the ONE Circle and how it put them on a collision course for ONE: Dangal in this special Road to ONE: Dangal video courtesy of ONE.

Brandon Vera vs. Arjan Bhullar | Road To ONE: DANGAL

ONE: Dangal airs on May 15 at 6 a.m. EST/3 a.m. PST on B/R Live!


