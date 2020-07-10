Venum to Become New Exclusive Outfitting Partner of UFC

Once the UFC's agreement with Reebok ends, Venum apparel will be back in the octagon.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship signed their first exclusive outfitting deal with Reebok back in 2014. That deal will come to an end in March of 2021 and all UFC fighters will enter the octagon in Venum gear beginning in April. Reebok will remain the footwear sponsor until the end of 2021, per ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

The UFC also announced that Venum-designed Fight Kits and other apparel will be available for fans to purchase as soon as fighters are wearing Venum in their bouts. The products will be available at retail outlets around the world, as well as UFCStore.com, UFCStore.eu, UFCStore.com.au, and Venum.com. Although little information about athlete compensation has been released at this point, the UFC did announce that the pay scale tied to the Promotional Guidelines Compliance program will be adjusted and this will result in "across the board" increases for all athletes in April of 2021.

Venum was founded in France in 2006 and has always produced apparel designed specifically for combat sports. UFC fighters and fans alike are expected to be pleased with the new partnership as UFC athletes will now be outfitted by a brand that is dedicated almost exclusively to martial artists.

