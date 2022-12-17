Valentina Shevchenko Says ONE Is 'Doing Amazing Things' For Martial Arts
In the fall, ONE announced a historic deal to host a weekly series of events at Lumpinee Stadium and invest $100 million over the next several years in the sport of Muay Thai. Shevchenko sees nothing but positive things for the future of the sport with ONE carrying the banner.
“I’m very happy to hear about the partnership between ONE and Lumpinee Stadium. I think it’s a great move for the whole Muay Thai world. ONE is the greatest organization in Asia. I really enjoy watching their fights and following them on Instagram. I think their concept of showing fighters in competition, in training, and in real life is very interesting. It attracts more and more fans from all over the world,” said Shevchenko.
The historic venue for Muay Thai will see ONE ring its first bell under its roof on January 20. The event will be broadcast in over 170 countries.
The UFC’s flyweight queen praised ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his ability to grow the sport and bring more eyes to it. As ONE gears up for its slate of Lumpinee events, the 34-year-old said she would love to take a seat and enjoy the show from the front row.
“The CEO of ONE, Chatri Sityodtong, is doing amazing things for the development of martial arts, and now this new step will provide more attention to this incredible, strong, and beautiful martial art. I think this step is much more important than the inclusion of Thai boxing in the Olympic program. Lumpinee Stadium is an iconic place for Muay Thai fighters. It represents the tradition and spirit of the sport. I would be very happy to attend one of these events in the future,” said Shevchenko.
ONE Lumpinee 1 will feature legendary Muay Thai star Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defending the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship against Alaverdi Ramazanov on Friday, January 20.
