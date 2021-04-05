FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
Court Declares USA Taekwondo Must Protect Athletes From Abuse

The California Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that USA Taekwondo could be held legally responsible for failing to protect athletes from sexual abuse allowing a suit brought by three former competitors to proceed. The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by three female taekwondo athletes against elite coach Marc Gitelman (pictured). They accused Gitelman, who was sentenced to more than four years in prison, of repeatedly abusing them between 2007 and 2014 while they were minors including assaulting them in the dorms at the Olympic Training Center.

Though the three women won a $60 million judgment against Gitelman in 2017, which he's been unable to pay, the original ruling cleared both USA Taekwondo and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee of liability. But an appellate court later ruled USA Taekwondo, though not the USOPC, can be held responsible due to their closer relationship with the coach and the athletes. Thursday's ruling upholds that decision allowing the resumption of the suit against USA Taekwondo.

Demetrious Johnson: Anatomy of the GOAT

Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson is arguably the greatest mixed martial artist ever to compete.

The Washington native not only possesses all of the tools, but his technique in each area is impeccable.

He has used those tools to capture multiple World Championships and will go for gold again when he meets ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes at ONE on TNT I on Wednesday, April 7.

But what makes an all-time great?

ONE Championship: Rodtang's Most SAVAGE Moments

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon will bring his incredible skills to primetime in the United States for the first time at ONE on TNT I.

The ONE Championship star will have the opportunity to introduce "The Art of Eight Limbs" in four-ounce gloves to a broad domestic audience as he takes on Danial Williams on the main card.

The living legend already has a dedicated fanbase with Muay Thai fans worldwide, but now is his chance to set America on fire with his energetic personality, mesmerizing skills, and all-out aggressive style.

