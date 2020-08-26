Taekwondo Champ Sues U.S. Olympic Committee for Negligence

It's being reported that Dennis Cañete, president of the Cacoy Cañete Doce Pares World Eskrima Federation, passed away in the Philippines from multiple organ failure on August 21 at the age of 68.

The Cañete family are renowned as the creators of doce pares, perhaps the world's most widespread Filipino martial art. Dennis Cañete was the son of the late Ciriaco "Cacoy" Cañete, a well known eskrima master who'd been the last living member of the famed group of brothers that founded the style.