Judo Blog: USA Judo & PlayLA

Dear Los-Angeles Area Judo Clubs:
Hope you all are well and are able to do more judo now that COVID restrictions are being reduced. I am pleased to share with you two opportunities for LA-Area USA Judo Clubs to consider that may benefit your members and help grow judo in Southern California.
As you may know, USA Judo has partnered with PlayLA, a program of Los Angeles Recreation & Parks, that is funded by the LA 2028 Organizing Committee. Judo was one of the first four sports to launch the program in 2019 and we are currently in 20 Recreation Centers throughout LA which have introduced 1,200 youth participants to judo. We cannot thank the current LA-Area USA Judo instructors enough for all their hard work in making this happen. We even saw the first youth from the PlayLA Program win a medal at this year’s Jr. Olympics. As the program continues to grow, we are in need of additional instructors. Please see the attached fact sheet for more information and if you have questions and/or are interested in becoming an instructor, please contact Mary Klever (cc’d). Please also feel free to forward this e-mail to other individuals whom you think would be interested and would be great instructors in serving the youth in these often disadvantaged communities.
Through the PlayLA Program, we have met Children’s Hospital-Los Angeles who is offering to bring their mobile sport motion assessment lab to Los Angeles Area USA Judo Clubs to do preventative injury testing for youth Judokas. We are also working with CHLA to see if additional medical-related services may also be provided such as nutrition and behavioral health. The preventative injury testing for youth judoka would be offered free of charge as part of the research they are doing. Would you please reply to Mary Klever (see flyer below) to let us know if you would be interested in hosting/attending an event when this mobile sport motion assessment lab and potential other services would come to your dojo?
Hopefully, you and your member families see this is a great added benefit as a result of your club’s affiliation with USA Judo. We look forward to hearing from you soon.
September - 2022
- 3rd to 5th Saturday to Monday -Nanka Shorai Camp with Darcel Yandzi, Baldwin Park, CA
- 11th Sunday - 1st Annual North American Judo Championships, Wayne, NJ
- 11th Sunday – Nanka Fall Tournament, Westminster, CA
- 17th Saturday - Becerra Judo Challenge, Plano, TX
- 18th Sunday – Nevada State Kosen Judo Championship, Las Vegas, NV
- 24th Saturday – Referee Clinic Tijuana, Mexico
October – 2022
- 1st Saturday – Goltz Judo Dr. Z Memorial Scrimmage, Claremont, CA
- 9th Sunday - Nanka's Team Tournament, Westminster, CA
- 27th Thursday & 28th Friday - Nanka's Hand-On Police Judo Workshop, Santa Clarita
- 29th Saturday - Shoshinkan Tournament, Las Vegas
- 2nd Friday to 4th Sunday - Grassroots Judo Winter Nationals & Clinics, Azusa, CA
