U.S. Open Announces New Date

Word's largest open martial arts tournament moves to December amid COVID-19 concerns.

The U.S. Open World Martial Arts Championships is an International Sport Karate Association (ISKA) and North American Sport Karate Association (NASKA) sanctioned event that has developed a reputation as one of the largest and most prestigious martial arts tournaments in the world. Their classic "Night of Champions" is broadcast on ESPN2 and provides sport karate with more exposure than any other event. Like many other world-rated events, the U.S. Open has decided to postpone their event to later this year.

The event will now take place on December 18th and 19th, 2020 and will still be held at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida. Competitors and spectators that have already registered for the event will have their registrations automatically transferred to the new dates.

In recent years, the U.S. Open had started a trend of running some team divisions, such as synchronized forms and team demonstration, on Thursday in order to make the Friday-Saturday schedule run more smoothly for competitors. However, the date change may result in all divisions being completed on Friday and Saturday.

The promoters recommend that those expecting to attend the event book their hotel rooms soon because Disney resorts typically book their rooms far in advance for the holiday season. The U.S. Open is accustomed to hosting their event near holidays, as the event has historically been held around Independence Day.

It is uncertain how long society will be experiencing the direct effects of the COVID-19 pandemic ranging from mask-wearing to physical distancing. Therefore it is difficult to anticipate what sport karate tournaments will look like, but one thing is for sure: the U.S. Open is going to bring the martial arts community a world-class event.

Queen of All Moves

Do you want to maximize your self defense skills? Learn the game of combat chess and most importantly the queen of all moves.

Allow me to intercept those who would object to the title of this article. I'm not claiming that there's a secret move, shortcut or hack that will give you the edge in any fight. Even if there was an ultimate weapon or strategy, you likely would avoid it because you
Silat Under the Volcano in Bali, Part 1

The island of Bali is part of the Indonesian archipelago. While the rest of the nation is Muslim, Bali traditionally has been populated by Hindus. It was a Hindu, a traditional wrestling master named Putu Witsen Widjaya, who originally invited me to this tropical isle to try my hand at mepantigan wrestling. (See the December 2018/January 2019, February/March 2019 and April/May 2019 issues of Black Belt.) He explained to me that his life's ambition is to meet and organize all the martial arts masters in Bali in an effort to preserve the culture.

On my subsequent visit, Putu introduced me to several local martial artists, including masters of san da, judo and silat. That last style, in particular, intrigued me because on a previous visit to Malaysia, I'd studied silat kalam and silat tomoi, in addition to having documented a few other variations of the art.

Chuck Liddell tries to calm the crowd

As riots continue to happen daily, Chuck Liddell tries to calm down the crowds in Huntington beach, California. You can see in the video below that the former UFC fighter is trying de-escalate protesters also he was trying to break up fights and his intention was to talk to people who were defending their businisses and keep the peace.


Chuck Liddell works to calm crowds at protests in Huntington Beach | ABC7 youtu.be

Behind the Scenes: Martial Arts in Saudi Arabia

In 1932 the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was unified, after which it became recognized as a nation. Although young, the country has deep roots. Part of those roots is the warrior culture that was created by a series of battles. With such a history, it comes as no surprise that Saudi Arabia is now establishing itself as a top breeding ground for martial artists and combat-sports athletes.

Keep Reading Show less
