2021 US Open Live
July 03 | 2021
Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.
This is where it all began. This 34-page first issue contained feature articles about kendo, aikido, and the AAU National Judo Championships. Legends like Jigoro Kano, Ed Parker, and Koichi Tohei are all mentioned. The first page even explains where Black Belt got its name!
The September 1965 issue had some international flavor, with articles featuring karate practiced "The Tokyo Way" by Tak Kubota and a piece titled Judo in Yugoslavia. There is also a write-up about the All-Japan Judo Championships and a story on the Judo icon Wally Jay.
Black Belt tried out a hand-painted art style for many of the covers in 1967. This cover was the first to feature Chuck Norris after he narrowly defeated Joe Lewis at S. Henry Cho's North American Karate Championship. The final score was 27.5 to 25.5.
Joe Lewis would avenge his loss to Norris earlier in the year by winning Jhoon Rhee's U.S. Karate Championships with Bruce Lee in attendance. The feature article tells how Lewis defeated John Wooley in the finals in front of 8,000 fans in Washington, D.C.
The first issue featuring Bruce Lee on the cover had to be one of Black Belt's most iconic issues. Action fans everywhere were tuning into The Green Hornet and "Kato" was a superstar. Also, the results of a survey showed that karate was gaining popularity over judo in the U.S.
Young kobudo master Fumio Demura shared the secrets of the sai in a feature article that included photograph tutorials of various grips and techniques. A four-year judo university called "Yudo College" in Korea was also featured in this issue.
In this issue, Capoeira was described as an art that captured Brazil's history and culture. Another sign of the times, a study was published suggesting that karate can be learned from films for the first time. Pat Johnson described films as the "finest single aid to karate training".
The cover article of this issue featured the legendary Jhoon Rhee, who was deemed the "Father of U.S. Tae Kwon Do" in the story. The Bornean Dyak tradition of Kenjah was also featured, which prepared boys for murder in a bloody ritual that was required for manhood.
In the first issue featuring Gene LeBell on the cover, he compares judo and its limitations to professional wrestling. Another feature article provides self-defense information from law enforcement advisors after recent increases in violent crime were observed.
David Carradine was prominently featured in the cover piece about the Kung Fu television series. Black Belt also claimed that Japan's reign on Olympic judo had ended, as Dutchman Willem Ruska took two gold medals and the Russians won four total medals (one gold).
In this issue, Bob Wall of Enter the Dragon tells all about how mastering pain helped him achieve success in competition, business, and acting. Black Belt also sponsored the "First Oriental Fighting Arts Expo" with 35 martial artists performing for over 10,000 fans.
The Father of American Kenpo is prominently featured in a piece titled And in the Beginning There was Ed Parker. There is also a forward-thinking article about informing the media of martial arts in order to grow participation in martial arts schools and tournaments.
"Superfoot" gets his own Black Belt cover and discusses his fighting career. He said that he liked the then-new innovation of safety gear because he can "really hit the guy". Successful martial arts businesswomen Pauline Short, Julie Webb, and Py Bateman were also featured.
Southern California karate pioneer Dan Ivan gets a a cover article about his career in this issue. The magazine also contains advertisements for Jhoon Rhee's Safe-T gear and Braschi protective equipment as endorsed by Chuck Norris, early competitors in martial arts supply.
Chuck Norris finds himself on the cover of another issue and is famously quoted in the feature article stating, "I would really like to become a white Bruce Lee". The issue also shares a photograph tutorial for elbow techniques designed to defend women against rape.
Tang Soo Do gets a national spotlight as C.S. Kim graces the cover of this issue. Century Martial Arts had their classic Kickin' Jeans advertisement featured. The art of Chi Kung is also prominently featured in the piece Harnessing Internal Powers with Chi Kung.
Joo Bang Lee shares his knowledge of Hwarangdo and how it can be used for knife defense in his cover piece. There is also a write up about Mas Oyama's 2nd World Karate Tournament, where overtime bareknuckle matches were determined by breaking competitions.
A four-part feature series about William Cheung concluded in this issue as he was pictured on the cover. The issue also contains an exclusive interview with Hirokazu Kanazawa, who was one of the premier instructors in the Japan Karate Association.
The ninjutsu craze earned Ninjamania the cover, but this issue included other big stories like Chuck Norris reflecting on his toughest opponents and the U.S. Olympic Judo team making history by winning their first-ever silver medal.
Benny "The Jet" Urquidez lands on his first Black Belt cover in this issue and stresses the importance of striking to the legs when fighting. There was also a special update piece on previous Hall of Famers, such as Ed parker, Joe Lewis, Jeff Smith, Ark Wong, and more.
Thai boxing gets some notable American press in this issue, and Jhoon Rhee is featured again for teaching multiple United States congressmen. Fumio Demura is also pictured in the issue breaking glass for an article titled Hand Strikes of Karate.
Masaaki Hatsumi continues the 80's ninja craze on the cover of this issue. The WUKO World Championships were also covered, where American superstar Hakim Alston defeated an opponent in under 22 seconds. This prompted a drug screening that he passed without issue.
Judo legend Mike Swain gets the cover in October of '88 as the United States Olympic Judo Team gets a spotlight for all of their members. The U.S. Taekwondo team was also given a feature, recognizing notable athletes like Jimmy Kim and Arlene Limas.
Taekwondo Master Hee Il Cho shared his art's amazing jumping kicks for this cover. Various martial arts weapons also received a spotlight in articles about lesser-known Samurai weapons like the sickle and chain, as well as a Kung Fu piece about the Wu Dang sword.
Ted Wong is featured on this cover as he tells Black Belt about his training under Bruce Lee. Another feature article tackles a question that is still prevalent today- What's Wrong with Tournament Karate? in an attempt to figure out how to make martial arts a mainstream sport.
Suh In-Hyuk graced this cover because he was a notable professor for the Rockwell College of Applied Arts and Science that offered doctorates in martial arts through the mail. This issue also provided one of the first major national spotlights for Gracie JuJitsu.
The NBA's all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, is featured on this cover for an exclusive interview in which he talks about training with Bruce Lee. Other features include a piece about stunt performers and cross training in martial arts for other athletes.
Kickboxing champion Kathy Long tells all in this issue about being the stunt double for Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman. David Lea is also prominently featured for his work as a stunt double for Michael Keaton in Batman and the sequel, Batman Returns.
Brandon Lee wields a three-sectional staff on the cover of this issue shortly after his tragic passing. In addition to the memorial, champions on the tournament circuit at the time such as Cynthia Rothrock and Kenn Firestone share secrets about designing a winning tournament form.
UFC 1 tournament winner Royce Gracie gets the cover in this issue as he explains why he had been inactive at the time. There's also a write up of the Ocean State Grand Nationals, where over 1,000 competitors attended while Richard Branden and Mafia Holloway won titles.
MMA legend Ken Shamrock is pictured on the cover with challenger Kimo Leopoldo in the background ahead of their superfight. In other news, Team USA took home multiple WAKO world titles as Richard Plowden, Mike Chaturantabut, and Willie Johnson all won gold.
This cover features Marco Ruas as he tells the Black Belt readers about Vale Tudo, an intense martial art that helped him earn the title of King of the Streets. Another feature article discusses the appeal of martial arts movies and what made them so popular in this era.
Rickson Gracie, arguably the greatest jiu jitsu practitioner of all time, is seen on this cover for his feature article about the No-Holds-Barred Fighting association. A fascinating article about learning Tae Kwon Do in Korea is also featured in the issue.
Shannon Lee, daughter of icon Bruce Lee, is featured for her piece that dives into her training in a variety of martial arts. Gary Alexander, winner of Mas Oyama's first North American Championships, also earns a prominent feature to discuss the state of martial arts at the time.
Steve Demasco shares how Chinese Kempo maximizes striking power in the cover issue. In another feature, Meredith Gold shares one of many women's self-defense articles. Century's iconic BOB also makes one of its first advertising appearances in the issue.
This cover features Steven Seagal after his return to the big screen for Exit Wounds, and discusses his influential role as a promoter of Aikido in the United States. Bare-knuckle karate is also featured as part of the classic debate between Budo and Bujutsu.
Black Belt celebrates four decades of martial arts history with a mosaic of many impactful covers over the years. A feature article explains how grappling skills are useful for self-defense and "Hwa Rang Do's Golden Child" Taejoon Lee landed an article/photo tutorial as well.
Michael Jai White credits his Hollywood success to mastery of traditional karate and kobudo in the cover piece of the February 2002 issue. There is also a somewhat controversial piece about the art of trapping and wether or not it is effective in the real world.
The now ultra-famous podcast host Joe Rogan gets the cover in this issue when he was the host of Fear Factor and was known for training in Taekwondo and Jujutsu. There is also a story about a martial arts "Celebrity Roast" to honor Bob Wall featuring the likes of Chuck Norris.
Co-Founder of Gracie Jiu Jitsu alongside his brothers, Helio Gracie, graces the cover of this issue for an article about his life and legacy. Also, after new rules were implemented by the World Karate Federation, John Fonseca shares his kumite secrets.
Following the release and success of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill Volume 1, David Carradine gets a long-overdue feature on the cover of Black Belt. In other news, K-1 legend Bob Sapp confronted Mike Tyson after knocking out Kimo Leopoldo.
Ahead of the premiere of The Ultimate Fighter, UFC stars Randy Couture and Chuck Liddell appear in the cover article and give tips for any readers that may want to give the reality show a try. A feature article titled "High-Tech Training" discusses the use of instructional DVDs as well.
Wushu superstar Jet Li sheds his hero archetype in Unleashed and gets a spot on the cover for it. The legendary Morihei Uyeshiba is also prominently featured in an article that details the striking and pressure points used in Aikido.
Leading up to Black Belt's 50th anniversary, this issue is the second in a series of five that features a decade-by-decade timeline of martial arts history as told by Black Belt. Scott Adkins gets the cover as one of seven featured individuals that define the "21st Century Martial Artist".
Martial arts icons like Jhoon Rhee, Stephen K. Hayes, Dan Inosanto, and more write personal notes to Black Belt in celebration of the 50th anniversary. There is also a prominent write up of Ip Man 2: Legend of the Grandmaster starring Donnie Yen.
Black Belt's 2011 Man of the Year and the founder/CEO of Century Martial Arts, Mike Dillard, is featured on the cover of this issue. Anthony "Showtime" Pettis is also featured in the issue after his signature knockout of Ben Henderson by jumping off the cage with a round kick.
Ronda Rousey gets featured on the cover after medaling in Judo at the olympics and having some early MMA succes, but before fighting for the UFC title. Sport Karate legend Steve "Nasty" Anderson does an exclusive interview about the Superman Punch vs California Blitz.
Kayla Harrison lands on this cover after winning her first gold medal and bringing United States Olympic Judo to prominence. The 2012 Black Belt Hall of Fame is also announced in this issue, featuring Jae Chul Shin, Ronda Rousey, Sage Northcutt, and more.
YouTube superstar Master Ken dons the signature red Ameri-Do-Te sleeveless uniform on this cover. He and his true self, Matt Page, answer questions separately in a truly one-of-a-kind feature article. The rest of the 2014 Hall of Fame class is also announced in this issue.
This brings us to 2021, the modern era of Black Belt. The stars of Netflix's Cobra Kai are featured as their show captures the attention of martial artists and fans around the world. Black Belt celebrates their 60th anniversary and looks ahead to many more years of martial arts.
At a crime scene there will always be two people present, the victim and the suspect.
We see these two roles, the attacker (the suspect) and the student (the victim), acted out all the time in martial arts schools throughout the world for learning techniques, practicing tactics, and running through realistic scenarios. However, at a real crime scene there could be three additional people, or groups of people, present. Unfortunately, they are often omitted during self-defense training. These other people are persons of interest, witnesses, and involved.
Here are the categories of people, and the definitions of each:
VICTIM – The person the crime was committed against.
SUSPECT – The person who has, or is believed to have, committed the crime against the victim.
PERSON OF INTEREST – A person who is not immediately believed to be the suspect, or an accessory to the crime, but needs further vetting until his or her role at the crime scene is determined.
WITNESS – A person who has witnessed, or knows about, the crime that occurred.
INVOLVED – A person who is somehow involved in the incident, or the investigation, but has nothing to do with the crime.
To make your self-defense training more realistic, whether you're a martial arts instructor teaching a class or getting together with a few training partners, the next time you are doing a scenario you can add one or more of these other people.
Here's a realistic training scenario where the suspect (an employee) comes into the lobby of a business threatening to commit suicide if he does not receive all the benefits that he believes he's entitled to. At this moment (in this photo frame) there are no victims, but there are a few witnesses. The "involved" will be the Human Resources employee (in another part of the building) that the receptionist will call to stall the suspect until the police arrive. A true-to-life scenario like this one is the best way to provide real experiences, but not real incidents.
For example, a scenario can be set up where the victim (a male student) is simulating walking down the sidewalk in the tourist area of the city, and a woman comes up to him asking, "Excuse me, but do you know of any good restaurants around here that's not too expensive?"
As he speaks with her the suspect comes up behind the victim and tries to "knock him out," which is a light slap or hit with a boxing glove for safety to the back of the head.
The woman immediately walks away, and the suspect tries to steal the victim's wallet (a prop) and then runs off with it.
From a tactical standpoint the victim (the student being tested) should never stop and keep his back to the activity happening behind him. Whenever an "unknown" approaches you in a situation like this, the tactical solution to this scenario is to move to the side to observe both directions of travel on the sidewalk. This tactic will provide adequate reaction time.
It is not known if the woman was part of the crime or not. The victim cannot positively label her as a suspect. However, since she was asking a question to the victim just moments before the attack, she would be a person of interest.
After the scenario is over the student (the victim) can scan the area and look for any witnesses. For even more realism, two students could have been placed some distance away, and they witness the crime taking place. They can report that they saw the woman walk away when the attack took place, and the victim get hit in the back of the head by the suspect.
The victim can go over to the witnesses and say, "I just called the police. Would you mind staying until they come so you can give them a statement on what you saw?"
The witnesses can be tested on their observational skills when the "police" (involved) arrive, giving the officer the physical description of the suspect and person of interest.
Now that you know the different categories of people at a crime scene, you can create countless realistic scenarios of your own, which means that you will no longer be limited to only a victim and a suspect.
During this U.S. Coast Guard scenario, a Boarding Team operator has a suspect at gunpoint until he can figure out her role on the yacht that was seized for smuggling narcotics. It was later determined that she had not committed a crime, and her status was changed to "involved." She was one of several guests on the yacht used by the owner for good optics to mask the smuggling. I know, because I created this scenario in the Port of Los Angeles.
BE A HARD TARGET
Follow Jim Wagner on:
The world is a dangerous place.
But you already know that. As a martial artist, you probably enjoy the physical fitness, the challenge and the camaraderie that is found in training martial arts. And beyond these benefits, you know that you will have a greater chance of preventing and escaping violence should it ever rear its ugly head. What else can you do to improve your odds of surviving a violent encounter? Well, some martial artists carry weapons; from tactical pens to pepper spray, from knives to firearms. Many responsible citizens equip themselves with weapons that fall inside the scope of their local laws.
So what should you carry? Well that is a personal choice and will also be influenced by your training, preference and local laws. Beyond your fists of fury, carrying a weapon can make sense if you have the proper training to accompany your proper tools.
If you do decide to carry a weapon, what should you carry? There are many choices. Should you go with a deadly weapon like a firearm, knife or expandable baton? Is that even legal where you live? How about less-than-lethal alternatives like pepper spray, Kubuton (or pocket stick), Tactical flashlight? All are solid choices with the proper training. And what about other tools like a tactical pen or keychain alarm? We will be doing a deep dive into all these options in future articles. No matter what weapon you chose to go with, it is important to understand the risks and rewards of each the weapon.
Let's consider the advantages and disadvantages of EDC (everyday carry) force multipliers. And please keep in mind that martial artists from our past often carried weapons. From kung fu to karate masters, many martial artists carried weapons when allowed (and sometimes not allowed) to do so.
Save lives: You never know when you may be called upon to save your life or those you love. In dangerous situations, it is not a bad idea to stack the deck in your favor and a weapon is designed to do just that. Think of your EDC weapon as a buddy hanging out with you who has your back. As the saying goes, "better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it."
Act as a reminder: When carrying a weapon, it serves as a reminder that the world is not as safe as it may appear. There is much beauty in this world and unfortunately (as the yin/yang symbol reminds us), there is also much ugly and potentially evil roaming the streets. As martial artists, it is a given that we are alert to the potential for violence but life gets in the way. Sometimes we forget. Our weapon or self-defense tool can help nudge us back to alertness.
Multi-tool: Some martial artists may carry knives. Indonesian and Filipino martial artists often do. And beyond stabbing, slashing and "defanging the snake," knives can serve a variety of purposes. As a utility tool, knives are excellent at piercing boxes, opening packages and cutting rope. There are also tactical pens and flashlights which are self-descriptive in their usage.
Lethality: Knives (and even tactical pens or flashlights) can become lethal in certain situations. If you ever have to save your life or those you love, you will have to explain your actions (multiple times) and using a deadly weapon makes it that much more complicated. It is also important to consider if you are financially and mentally ready for the aftermath of an encounter where deadly force is used. Weapons are a great responsibility and thus some martial artists may decide to refrain from carrying them.
Weapons Reliance: We see this in the gun world often. Someone purchases a firearm and maybe even decides to carry one. They think somehow it is a magic wand that will take care of all their violent woes. It is not. To use any weapon properly, requires training in both the weapon and empty hands skills (found in martial arts). Remember, you are the weapon and your instrument is just a tool. Don't make your instrument the weapon, and you become the tool.
Overconfidence: Having a force multiplier may also create a false sense of security. This may cause some to act in a foolhardy way in situations where avoidance or evasion is the prudent course of action.
Friends and family may look at you as paranoid: Yes, this is a real thing and some people may even be offended by what you decide to carry for personal protection.
There you have it; pros and cons of carrying a weapon. Let us know if we missed anything. Also, please share with us if you carry a weapon or not, and why.
Many martial arts masters from the past carried weapons. Pictured here is the katana, famously carried by the samurai.
About the Author: Dr. Conrad Bui has over 40 years of practice in the martial arts. He is a 5th degree black belt in tae kwon do, as well as advanced instructor rankings in silat, kuntao, ba gua, and kali. He currently coaches Muay Thai and Brazillian jiu jitsu at World Team USA in San Francisco. As a co-founder of Tiga Tactics, a consulting company for self-defense and combatives, he is passionate about sharing the benefits of martial arts to the world.