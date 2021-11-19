LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Ramazanov, Pongsiri Meet In Clash Of Muay Thai Contenders At NextGen III

one championship
Ramazanov vs Pongsiri
cdn.onefc.com ONE Championship

When Alaverdi Ramazanov steps inside the Circle at ONE: NextGen III, a previously recorded event airing on Friday, November 26, he will embark on his quest for ONE Championship two-sport glory against a surging Pongsiri PK.Saenchai Muay Thai gym.

Ramazanov will be making the walk down the ramp for the first time since losing his ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship in January, but he will be returning to his Muay Thai roots for this matchup.

The #5-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender's road to redemption begins his road toward two-sport gold as well. And a win over Pongsiri will send a message to the reigning king, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, that he is coming for his belt.

But the Thai star will be seeking to steal Ramazanov's ranking when the bell sounds.

Although Pongsiri had a rough start in the featherweight division, he has looked more comfortable since dropping to bantamweight. In his debut in the division, he looked sensational opposite, Sean Clancy.

Adding a win over the former kickboxing king will catapult him up into the rankings.

The co-main event will have major implications in one of the hottest Muay Thai divisions in ONE. As the legend looms over the division, the contenders are making moves to show the world who deserves the next crack at history.

Ramazanov and Pongsiri are the next two to get the chance, and their collision has a great opportunity to steal the show in Singapore. The cracking sounds of "The Art of Eight Limbs" will set the stage for a frenetic finish to 2021.

ONE: NextGen III airs across all Bleacher Report platforms on Friday, November 26, at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.

ELITE STRIKING | Alaverdi Ramazanov vs. Petchmorakot | Full Fight Replay

Before former bantamweight kickboxing king Alaverdi Ramazanov returns at ONE: NEXTGEN III, relive "The Babyface Killer's" THRILLER with Muay Thai superstar P...
