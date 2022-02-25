LIST YOUR SCHOOL
UFC Vegas 48: Stephanie Egger’s Judo, Taps Jessica-Rose Clark with Arm-Bar

judo
(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

"LAS VEGAS, NEVADA: Stephanie Egger of Switzerland punches Jessica-Rose Clark of Australia in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

With two straight wins in the UFC’s women’s bantamweight division, Jessica-Rose Clark was looking to make a push towards the rankings when she faced Stephanie Egger at UFC Vegas 48 on Saturday.

Egger, and Invicta FC and RIZIN FF alum, had for her part posted a 1-1 record through two fights in the promotion. Saturday, she got the chance to put her judo on display — and earned her biggest win to date.

With Clark vs. Egger underway, the pair spent a good deal of time in the clinch up along the fence. Clark was in the driver’s seat; Egger had her back to the fence. Eventually, they’d reverse, but Egger didn’t stay in control for long. It was close for a few minutes; they would finally go down in a trip/throw care of Egger, pop back up, drop again, and pop up again.

Very closely matched. Egger would land another throw, her Judo really shining, and this time she stayed there, using a head lock to maintain control. A scramble saw Egger grab an arm, extending the limb — and moments later, she’d forced the tap!

With the win, Egger, who claimed a gold medal in Judo in the 2010 European U23 championships, improved to 2-1 in the octagon. She’s now built a modest two-fight win streak, while Clark saw her own two-fight streak snapped.

Official Result: Stephan Egger def. Jessica-Rose Clark by submission (arm-bar), Round 1, 3:44".

I’m always looking for new subjects to write about regarding judo as well as contributions from my readers. Please send them to gary@garygoltz.com, thanks.

