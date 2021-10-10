Rodriguez Defeats Dern at UFC Fight Night

UFC Vegas 39 Results: Biggest Winners, Loser for 'Dern vs Rodriguez' Last Night

In a tale of two skill sets, Marina Rodriguez used her superior striking ability to defeat grappling expert Mackenzie Dern by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Fight Night 194 Saturday in Las Vegas. Rodriquez came in listed as having a two-inch height and reach advantage but it looked like more as she used oblique kicks and long right hand punches to keep Dern at bay for much of the contest.

Dern had her moments, notably in the second round when she managed to drag Rodriguez to the mat with a missed hip throw. Though she was on bottom, Dern quickly reversed Rodriguez flowing from a north-south position to side control to a crucifix and, finally, to full mount where she delivered some strong ground and pound. But the Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion was unable to finish it and Rodriguez took control in the remaining rounds keeping most of the fight standing while mixing her punches and kicks well. When Dern did manage to force her way inside, Rodriguez met her with hard knees to the body. It was enough to claim the decision as Rodriguez moves to 15-1-2 while Dern falls to 11-2.

MMA Veteran Thornton Dies from Bare Knuckle Boxing Injuries

Justin Thornton, a 13-year veteran of mixed martial arts, has died of injuries suffered in a bare knuckle boxing match back in August as initially reported on Monday by mymmanews.com. Thornton, who was 6-18 in his MMA career, had been fighting in the BKFC 20 event in Biloxi, Miss. on August 20 when he was hit with a roundhouse punch by opponent Dillon Cleckler just 19 seconds into their fight and fell head first into the canvas.
Karate Combat Part 2

With the popularity of the UFC, do you think the audience for Karate Combat is similar, or are you trying to reach a whole new demographic?

There's definitely a lot of overlap in prospective fanbases, but I think Karate Combat actually has wider overall appeal. A lot of fight fans don't enjoy watching the grappling element of MMA, for example. I've also heard a surprising number of people talk about feeling put off by the way MMA is presented - the tone of it is very different from the traditional martial arts.

You Gotta Be Wiser Than That

How Jiu Jitsu can tame the ego when people test your anger

Have you ever been driving, say 33 in a 35-mph zone, minding your own business, windows down on an evening with a nice breeze, when suddenly some punk races by you out of nowhere? He beeps the horn as he cuts you off while giving YOU the bird! The bird… that middle finger of a hand that some extend singularly as, let's say, a gesture lacking in kindness… and others who have the knuckle dexterity might flip you half a bird, which I must say I always marveled at. If that half-bird could speak, it would say, "You're such a piece of garbage that I can't even muster the energy to properly and fully tell you to go F yourself." This is such aggressive, yet almost joyful behavior on their part, as if this maneuver is guaranteed to come with no consequences.
