Brunson Submits Till At UFC Fight Night

In a classic striker vs. wrestler match-up at UFC Fight Night 191 from Las Vegas, the wrestler prevailed as American Derek Brunson submitted England's Darren Till in the third round of their main event contest. Till started well scoring some hard punches in the first minute of the fight. But Brunson quickly shot in on a double leg takedown bringing Till to the mat where he controlled him landing punishing blows for much of the round.

Till spent the first half of the second round warding Brunson off in the clinch but mounting little offense until the American again took him down. The third saw Till again start strong as he caught Brunson with clean shots that appeared to have him hurt. Brunson desperately shot in on another double leg tackle once more managing to get Till to the mat. As Till wildly tried to get Brunson off him the wrestler ended up landing atop him in full mount. When Till turned to his stomach, Brunson sunk in the choke for the quick submission win, his fifth in a row since losing to current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya back in 2018.

Five Tips to Dramatically Improve Your Martial Art Training

Have you heard of The Penny Challenge?

It's a financial plan to build your budget; on the first day, you simply deposit a single penny in a savings jar and each subsequent day, you add one cent to the amount you deposited the day before. In other words, day two is when you put in two pennies and day three is when you put in three more.

If you did this for a year, the last day of the challenge would only involve putting $3.65 in the savings jar. But, inside the jar itself, you would have saved nearly $700 ($667.95 to be exact)!

The lesson: kids don't just have to sell lemonade or mow lawns in order to stash away some moolah.

Well that, and also you could learn that the smallest actions we take can have enormous rewards when consistency is kept.

This is especially true for a lifelong journey such as martial arts training. There are numerous small tasks we can take as martial artists that affect how we perform and excellence is often found in simple habitual attention to these nuances.

Let's look at a list of five actions we can consistently take which will transform your abilities and skills!

Develop Your Martial Arts Strength, Speed, and Power with these Three Training Methods

Martial arts require diversified training. You can't just train explosive fast movements all the time. For example, jiu-jitsu and karate are not like sprinting. Sprinting is an explosive sport, whereas martial arts uses explosive techniques. Martial arts require you to develop them all, slow and fast-twitch muscle fibers and your aerobic and anaerobic system. Try these training programs to develop all the different muscle fibers and systems.
ONE Empower Recap

ONE Championship's return to all-live events beginning with ONE: Empower was everything it proclaimed itself to be. The eight-bout event set off fireworks all evening long.

The event marked the beginning of the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix and was headlined by a ONE Strawweight World Championship main event. In addition, two outstanding ONE Super Series matchups helped to round out the card.

Did you miss any of the action?

Let's return to ONE: Empower and recap the exciting night right here.

