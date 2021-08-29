Chikadze Stops Barboza at UFC Fight Night

Chikadze Stops Barboza at UFC Fight Night
Giga Chikadze continued his unbeaten run in the UFC stopping veteran Edson Barboza in the third round of their UFC on ESPN 30 featherweight main event Saturday night from Las Vegas. Two of the best kickers in the sport engaged in a kicking duel for much of the bout with Barboza landing some hard leg kicks while Chikadze scored several punishing body kicks. But it was the punches that finally won it in the third as Chikadze follow a knee to the body with a right hand to the head that staggered Barboza. After a scramble on the ground they returned to their feet where a final flurry of punches from Chikadze quickly ended matters.

The undercard featured the conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter Season 29. Ricky Turcios earned a split decision in an action packed battle with Brady Hiestand to capture the bantamweight finals while Bryan Battle submitted Gilbert Urbina in the second round to win the middleweight finals.

Develop Your Martial Arts Strength, Speed, and Power with these Three Training Methods

Donnie Yen
Martial arts require diversified training. You can't just train explosive fast movements all the time. For example, jiu-jitsu and karate are not like sprinting. Sprinting is an explosive sport, whereas martial arts uses explosive techniques. Martial arts require you to develop them all, slow and fast-twitch muscle fibers and your aerobic and anaerobic system. Try these training programs to develop all the different muscle fibers and systems.
The Chinese Connection

A Critical Look at Chojun Miyagi's Landmark 1936 Lecture on the Origins of Karate

We know that karate was developed in the Ryukyu Islands, an archipelago located southwest of Japan. The largest of the Ryukyu is, of course, Okinawa.

The people of the Ryukyu shared a common ancestry with the people of Japan and spoke a language, called Uchinaguchi, that had a common origin with the language of Japan. This is why many of the words we use in karate are actually Uchinaguchi words. Before 1429, there were three warring factions on Okinawa: Hokuzan (literally, "northern mountain"), Chuzan ("middle mountain") and Nanzan ("southern mountain"). In 1429 Chuzan emerged victorious, and all the Ryukyu Islands became unified under its first king, Sho Hashi.But precisely when on this timeline did karate develop? The origins of the art are obscure — and have been made even more so by the passage of time and the spread of myths and misconceptions. Gichin Funakoshi, the father of modern karate, addressed this subject:"

Olympic Gold Rush: Anastasija Zolotic

Zolotic Tae Kwon Do Olympics
What do you do after you win an Olympic gold medal? Take a year off? Sit by a pool and enjoy the sunshine? Not if you are Anastasija Zolotic. After a few days off, the Olympic gold medalist, and the first woman from Team USA ever to attain the gold in Taekwondo, was back to her familiar routine of training and going to college. While most 18-year-olds are doing one or the other, Zolotic is doing both.
